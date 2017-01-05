Volvo revises strategy to fit society's 'appetite for change'

Volvo is making 'sustainability' an integral part of its corporate strategy.

Volvo has reworked its business model to better fit a "changing world" driven by new consumer demands and political forces.

Speaking at the bi-annual meeting of the UN Global Compact Nordic Network in Gothenburg, chief executive Håkan Samuelsson plans to tell attendees that sustainability is both "business-critical" and a significant opportunity for automakers.

"We recognize the limitations of the internal combustion engine and the appetite for change in society," he says. "That is why we have such an ambitious target when it comes to electrification. Our commitments will not only help protect the environment and make people's lives better and safer. They also make perfect business sense."

The company is aiming to put up to a million electrified vehicles on the road by 2025, the same year its manufacturing operations are expected to become climate-neutral.

CO2 emissions from Volvo's European manufacturing facilities have already fallen by 70 percent from 2004 to 2016. The company also currently offers six plug-in hybrids, making progress in its plan to make every new model available as an electrified vehicle.

"Our customers want safer, more sustainable and convenient cars," Samuelsson says. "We can meet that demand, be a force for change and grow our business at the same time."