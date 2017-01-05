Volvo unlikely to develop another generation of diesel engines

Diesel will remain important in the near term as the company shifts development resources to electrification.

Volvo appears to have signaled the eventual death of diesel powertrains in its lineup as development resources shift toward electrification.

Diesel will remain important in the near-term as the company attempts to meet tighter emissions regulations. Looking forward beyond 2020, however, diesel will likely be marginalized as its compliance costs increase.

"From today's perspective, we will not develop any more new generation diesel engines," CEO Hakan Samuelsson told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in an interview cited by Reuters.

Volvo's pivot to electric will be put to test in 2019 with the brand's first all-electric model, while diesel models are expected to continue production for another four years.

"We have to recognize that Tesla has managed to offer such a car for which people are lining up. In this area, there should also be space for us, with high quality and attractive design," Samuelsson added.