Volvo unlikely to develop another generation of diesel engines

  • May 17, 2017, 1:41 pm
  • May 17, 2017, 1:41 pm
  •         by Justin King

Diesel will remain important in the near term as the company shifts development resources to electrification.

Volvo appears to have signaled the eventual death of diesel powertrains in its lineup as development resources shift toward electrification.

Diesel will remain important in the near-term as the company attempts to meet tighter emissions regulations. Looking forward beyond 2020, however, diesel will likely be marginalized as its compliance costs increase.

"From today's perspective, we will not develop any more new generation diesel engines," CEO Hakan Samuelsson told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in an interview cited by Reuters.

Volvo's pivot to electric will be put to test in 2019 with the brand's first all-electric model, while diesel models are expected to continue production for another four years.

RELATED CARS
2018 Volvo V90
2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country
2017 Volvo XC60
2017 Volvo XC90
2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country
2017 Volvo S60
2017 Volvo V60
2017 Volvo S60 Cross Country
2017 Volvo S90

"We have to recognize that Tesla has managed to offer such a car for which people are lining up. In this area, there should also be space for us, with high quality and attractive design," Samuelsson added.

+READ FULL ARTICLE
RELATED CONTENT
Forbidden fruit: The 13 most amazing cars you can't buy in the U.S.!

Now

Report: VW emissions fix lowers gas mileage

British magazine Autocar reports TDI-powered Volkswagen models that have received a technical fix to comply with emissions regulations return worse gas mileage. Volkswagen disagrees with the report, and it points out numerous factors can alter the test results.   

 2h

Brexit could push MINI production out of the UK

The Brexit negotiations could force BMW to move MINI production out of the UK. "You know that we make MINI models at VDL Nedcar in the Netherlands. We're flexible," warned BMW boss Harald Kruger.   http://bit.ly/2qQjTzq

 3h

Mercedes previews next A-Class

Mercedes-Benz boss Dieter Zetsche has given us an early look at the next-generation A-Class. The executive posted a photo of himself taking a selfie in front of a development mule on LinkedIn.   

 4h

BMW previews next M5's AWD system

The next BMW M5 will go all-wheel drive for the first time. However, it will offer enthusiasts a two-wheel drive mode that sends 100 percent of the engine's power to the rear axle.   

 5h

Uber must return files stolen from Waymo, judge rules

Uber needs to return files stolen from Google's Waymo division, a federal judge ruled. The ride hailing giant knew -- or at least should have known -- that Anthony Levandowski was in possession of stolen files, according to the ruling. However, Uber is allowed to continue developing self-driving cars.   http://reut.rs/2rqqFJs

 6h

Next Volkswagen Polo spied camo-free

Revealing images of the next-generation Volkswagen Polo have hit the web. The photos confirm the brand's Fiesta-fighter gets an evolutionary design. However, we expect the predictable sheet metal hides much bigger changes.   http://bit.ly/2rpwwhX

 7h

Malcom Bricklin wants to sell art

Entrepreneur Malcom Bricklin is trying to convince high-end car dealers to invest $2 million each in selling art. The catch is that they also need to sell a Panoz-engineered electric car named 3EV.   http://bit.ly/2rpqFJt

 8h

Jay Leno drives Volkswagen Ghia (Type 34)

Jay Leno got to drive a 1964 Volkswagen Ghia (Type 34), a model never sold in the United States. It was bigger than the Karmann Ghia because it sat on the Type 3 platform, and it used a 1.5-liter flat-four engine. The interior was more luxurious, too.   http://bit.ly/2qPTvWj

 9h

Frank Stephenson returning to MINI design?

Frank Stephenson will return to MINI's design department, according to MotoringFile. The designer left in 2001 after drawing the first BMW-built MINI. Since then, he's worked for Fiat, Maserati, and McLaren, where he was responsible for projects like the 500, the MC12, and the 720S. MINI hasn't commented on the rumor.   

 11h

VW faces labor complaints over Chattanooga's partial unionization

Workers accuse the company of increasing health insurance costs and changing shift hours for a group of skilled workers who voted for UAW representation in 2015.   http://reut.rs/2qOUWob

 19h