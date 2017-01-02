Volvo to introduce two new crossovers this year

One of the soft-roaders will take Volvo into a brand-new segment.

Volvo will introduce two brand-new crossovers by the end of the year.

One of them is a replacement for the XC60. It's the company's most popular model, so getting it right is crucial. Details are still few and far between, but one of Volvo's top executives affirmed the second-generation XC60 is "a big step forward."

The second crossover is a smaller model named XC40 that will take Volvo into a segment it's never been in before. Previewed last year by the 40.1 concept (pictured), it will compete head-to-head against the BMW X1 and the Audi Q3. The XC40 will be the first car to ride on Volvo's Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform, and it will be sold in the United States.

"There's a big chance it'll be one of the most successful cars in our line-up," predicted Henrik Green, the head of Volvo's R&D department, during an interview with British magazine Autocar.

RELATED CARS 2017 Volvo S90 2016 Volvo S60 2016 Volvo XC60 2016 Volvo XC90 2016 Volvo XC70 2016 Volvo V60 Cross Country 2016 Volvo S60 Cross Country 2016 Volvo V60

The 40- and 60-series family will later grow to include additional models, including replacements for the Golf-sized V40, the S60, and the V60. Volvo remains committed to downsizing, so all of the aforementioned cars will be four-cylinder-only. However, every model will get a gasoline-electric hybrid variant.

Volvo hasn't revealed when we'll see the new models. We'll learn more about the next additions to the Volvo lineup in March at the Geneva Auto Show, and in April at the Shanghai show.