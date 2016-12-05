Volvo V90 Cross Country gets Polestar Performance Optimizations

  • Updated December 5, 2016, 10:08 am
  •         by Justin King

The tuning upgrades add more power, with a focus on mid-range performance.

Volvo has already developed optional Polestar Performance Optimization upgrades for its forthcoming 2017 V90 Cross Country.

Available for the T6, D5 and D4 powertrains, the tuning kits add more power with a focus on mid-range performance. In certain markets the T6 jumps from 320 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque to 334 ponies and 325 lb-ft of twist, but Volvo has not yet announced final specs for all markets.

The company presents the enhancements as much more than a simple software upgrade for the engine. The additional power is paired with a more aggressive throttle response and modified transmission calibrations, aiming to achieve a more engaging driving experience.

"Our focus is as always on creating usable performance," said Polestar racing driver Thed Björk. "This is made possible by treating the entire powertrain, including engine, gearbox, throttle response and more, as one unit when developing our optimizations."

Volvo has not yet announced a specific US launch date for the new V90 Cross Country.

  

