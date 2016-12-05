Volvo V90 Cross Country gets Polestar Performance Optimizations

The tuning upgrades add more power, with a focus on mid-range performance.

Volvo has already developed optional Polestar Performance Optimization upgrades for its forthcoming 2017 V90 Cross Country

Available for the T6, D5 and D4 powertrains, the tuning kits add more power with a focus on mid-range performance. In certain markets the T6 jumps from 320 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque to 334 ponies and 325 lb-ft of twist, but Volvo has not yet announced final specs for all markets.

The company presents the enhancements as much more than a simple software upgrade for the engine. The additional power is paired with a more aggressive throttle response and modified transmission calibrations, aiming to achieve a more engaging driving experience.

"Our focus is as always on creating usable performance," said Polestar racing driver Thed Björk. "This is made possible by treating the entire powertrain, including engine, gearbox, throttle response and more, as one unit when developing our optimizations."

RELATED CARS 2017 Volvo S90 2016 Volvo S60 2016 Volvo XC60 2016 Volvo XC90 2016 Volvo XC70 2016 Volvo V60 Cross Country 2016 Volvo S60 Cross Country 2016 Volvo V60

Volvo has not yet announced a specific US launch date for the new V90 Cross Country.