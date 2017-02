Volvo XC60 gets sneak peak for Geneva unveiling

The teaser image suggests the redesigned XC60 will not stray far from the XC90's design language.

Volvo has released its first official teaser image for the redesigned XC60, scheduled to make its first public appearance in Geneva.The darkened image suggests the new XC60 will not stray far from the XC90's design language. Both share the same grille styling and iconic 'Thor's hammer' headlights, now a central element in all of Volvo's latest offerings.Full details are being kept under wraps, though the front end suggests the XC60 will not stray far from the XC90's overall shape and design.The XC90 has been a resounding success for Volvo, with 2016 sales up by an impressive 125 percent. The crossover was a critical element in the Swedish marque's record year, with overall sales up by 6.2 percent globally to 534,000 units.Additional information surrounding the XC60 could surface ahead of its March 7 unveiling event. The revamped XC60 will be one of two new Volvo crossover s to arrive this year, followed by the smaller XC40.