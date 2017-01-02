Volvo XC60 gets sneak peak for Geneva unveiling

  • Updated February 24, 2017, 3:45 pm
  •         by Justin King

The teaser image suggests the redesigned XC60 will not stray far from the XC90's design language.

Volvo has released its first official teaser image for the redesigned XC60, scheduled to make its first public appearance in Geneva.
Get More Car Info


The darkened image suggests the new XC60 will not stray far from the XC90's design language. Both share the same grille styling and iconic 'Thor's hammer' headlights, now a central element in all of Volvo's latest offerings.

Full details are being kept under wraps, though the front end suggests the XC60 will not stray far from the XC90's overall shape and design.

The XC90 has been a resounding success for Volvo, with 2016 sales up by an impressive 125 percent. The crossover was a critical element in the Swedish marque's record year, with overall sales up by 6.2 percent globally to 534,000 units.

Additional information surrounding the XC60 could surface ahead of its March 7 unveiling event. The revamped XC60 will be one of two new Volvo crossovers to arrive this year, followed by the smaller XC40.

Now

Jeep Wagoneer exhumed from sandy garage after 40 years

A 1960s Jeep Wagoneer was removed from a seaside garage on Friday after spending the last 40-years parked there. Unfortunately, those years near the salty air took their toll on the Jeep, leaving little beyond a rusty hulk.    http://bit.ly/2lOeuW8

 2h

Acura lands jersey sponsorship for Columbus Crew soccer club

The move apparently aims to highlight Honda's manufacturing presence in Ohio, where the company currently builds the Acura NSX, ILX, TLX and RDX.   

 3h

VW exec pleads not guilty in diesel fraud case

The executive, Oliver Schmidt, was arrested while on vacation in Florida. Five fellow executives also indicted by US authorities have remained in Germany with little chance of extradition.   http://bloom.bg/2mlCKNm

 6h

Volvo teases next-gen XC60 ahead of Geneva debut

The single teaser image focuses on new 'Thor's hammer' headlights, consistent with Volvo's modern design language used in the XC90 and other recently updated models.   http://bit.ly/2kKWGZB

 6h

Ford announces GT Competition Series

Ford has introduced the GT Competition Series. The special edition model boasts a lighter weight for improved performance on the track. Engineers focused on eliminating weight high in the vehicle, helping shift its center of gravity down toward the road surface.   http://bit.ly/2mk6ABU

 11h

Stuttgart to ban older diesels

Stuttgart, Germany, will ban older diesel-powered cars and trucks during pollution peaks. Motorists who ignore the ban -- which is scheduled to kick off next year -- will be fined.   http://bit.ly/2lMEC3R

 12h

Audi CEO to keep his job in spite of Dieselgate accusations

Rupert Stadler, Audi's top executive, will keep his job in spite of new evidence linking him to the Dieselgate fiasco. One of the company's top engineers showed a letter in court that allegedly proves Stadler was aware of the cheat as far back as 2012.   http://bit.ly/2mjX1CU

 13h

Driven: 2017 Jeep Compass

"The 2017 Jeep Compass is light-years ahead of the car it replaces."   http://bit.ly/2mjUoRD

 13h

Faraday Future to tackle Pikes Peak

Faraday Future's FF 91 prototype will compete in this year's Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. Its main competitor will be a Tesla Model S P100D tuned by Unplugged Performance, according to Inside EVs.   http://bit.ly/2lMfHNW

 15h

Porsche announces Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid

Porsche has introduced a new range-topping variant of the Panamera named Turbo S E-Hybrid. The model uses a V8 engine and an electric motor to generate 680 horsepower and 626 pound-feet of torque. It hits 62 mph from a stop in 3.4 seconds, yet it can drive on electricity alone for about 30 miles.    

 15h