Volvo's hybrid Polestar S90, V90 to arrive in 2018?

  • Updated February 23, 2017, 9:31 am
  •         by Justin King

An executive suggests the next Polestar offerings are "going to shake up the market."

Volvo appears to be moving forward with plans to launch its first Polestar-tuned hybrid models.

The company last year hinted at an electrified future for its Polestar upgrades, further distinguishing the Swedish marque from German performance offerings from Mercedes-AMG and BMW M.

"Polestar is going to come out with something very exciting and a little bit different," Volvo UK managing director Jon Wakefield recently reaffirmed, as quoted by Autocar. "We think it is going to shake up the market."

The latest report speculates that the first examples are not likely to be ready until 2018. The first potential candidate for a performance upgrade could be the T8 powertrain, available on the S90, V90 and XC90.

RELATED CARS
2017 Volvo S90
2016 Volvo S60
2016 Volvo XC60
2016 Volvo XC90
2016 Volvo XC70
2016 Volvo V60 Cross Country
2016 Volvo S60 Cross Country
2016 Volvo V60

In the current XC90, the T8 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid system combines a turbocharged and supercharged 2.0-liter engine with an electric motor. Together, the power sources produce up to 400 horsepower and 472 pound-feet of torque. The Polestar division could presumably tweak the turbocharger, supercharger or electric system to increase output, but specific details have not been made public.

Now

Volkswagen Arteon teased again

Volkswagen has released a new teaser image that previews the Arteon, a four-door coupe designed to replace the CC. Inspired by the Sport Coupe GTE concept, the Arteon will debut next month at the Detroit Auto Show.   

 6h

Carlos Ghosn to resign as Nissan CEO

Carlos Ghosn will step down as CEO of Nissan on April 1. He will be replaced by Hiroto Saikawa, an auto industry veteran who has worked for Nissan since 1977. Ghosn is stepping down to focus on expanding the Renault-Nissan Alliance. He remains the Alliance's CEO, the CEO of Renault, and the Chairman of Nissan.    http://bit.ly/2mfvXob

 6h

New Renault EV coming to Geneva

Renault will lift the veil off of a new electric vehicle during the Geneva Auto Show. Details are few and far between, but the automaker promises the car will be a big surprise.    

 7h

Audi releases S4 specs, pricing

The new Audi S4 is powered by a 3.0-liter TFSI V6 engine rated at 345 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 4.4 seconds, a figure that makes it half a second quicker than the outgoing model. The model is on sale now, and pricing starts at $51,875.   

 8h

New E-Class Cabriolet to debut in Geneva

Mercedes-Benz will introduce the next-generation E-Class Cabriolet at the Geneva Auto Show. The company has also confirmed a new AMG-badged concept will break cover at the show.    

 9h

McLaren video shows new Super Series drifting on the track

The next-generation model promises to improve track performance without sacrificing McLaren's legendary daily drivability.   http://bit.ly/2kZPFCS

 1d

Skoda previews updated Rapid

Volkswagen-owned Skoda has introduced the updated Rapid. The model receives minor visual tweaks such as revised headlights, and it's available with new engines that pollute less and use less fuel.   

 1d

Cadillac to roll out new infotainment system

The 2017 Cadillac CTS will usher in the next evolution of the brand's CUE infotainment system. The next-gen software is more intuitive to use and much faster, according to Cadillac officials.    

 1d

Mercedes-Benz planning new factory in Russia

Mercedes-Benz will build a new factory in Russia. Situated in the Moscow region, the plant will churn out SUVs and the E-Class when production starts in 2019. The new factory represents an investment of 250 million euros, and it will create about 1,000 new jobs.    

 1d

Range Rover plug-in hybrid coming next year?

Land Rover will introduce a gasoline-electric plug-in hybrid version of the Range Rover next year, according to a new report. The model will look slightly different than the standard, non-hybrid variant, and it will be capable of driving on electricity alone for about 25 miles.   http://bit.ly/2kYvrt5

 1d