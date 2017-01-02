VW Arteon teaser shows fastback profile, new front end design

The Arteon is described as an "avant-garde Gran Turismo" in the premium midsize segment.

Volkswagen has released a few more teaser sketches for the Arteon , a new fastback sedan positioned above the Passat

The Arteon is described as an "avant-garde Gran Turismo" in the premium midsize segment. Designers claim to have achieved an "exceptionally spacious" interior architecture with plenty of head- and leg-room for all seats.

VW has introduced an entirely new design language for the sedan's front end. LED headlights and daytime running lights merge seamlessly with chrome crossbars of the radiator grille and hood.

Additional details are being kept quiet for now, though the company promises the Arteon will include the latest generation of driver assistance systems "typically reserved for luxury automobiles."

A pair of teaser sketches highlights the new front end and fastback profile. A VW executive has also hinted at a shooting-brake edition, though he cautioned that a business case still needs to be made.

Full details will be announced at the Arteon's unveiling event next month in Geneva.