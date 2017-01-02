VW Arteon teaser shows fastback profile, new front end design

Most Discussed
Carlos Ghosn to resign as Nissan CEO
Carlos Ghosn will step down as CEO of Nissan on April 1. He will be replaced by Hiroto Saikawa, an auto industry veteran who has worked for Nissan since 1977. Ghosn is stepping down to focus on expanding the Renault-Nissan Alliance. He remains the Alliance's CEO, the CEO of Renault, and the Chairman of Nissan. http://bit.ly/2mfvXob
Audi releases S4 specs, pricing
The new Audi S4 is powered by a 3.0-liter TFSI V6 engine rated at 345 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 4.4 seconds, a figure that makes it half a second quicker than the outgoing model. The model is on sale now, and pricing starts at $51,875.
McLaren video shows new Super Series drifting on the track
The next-generation model promises to improve track performance without sacrificing McLaren's legendary daily drivability. http://bit.ly/2kZPFCS
Mercedes-Benz planning new factory in Russia
Mercedes-Benz will build a new factory in Russia. Situated in the Moscow region, the plant will churn out SUVs and the E-Class when production starts in 2019. The new factory represents an investment of 250 million euros, and it will create about 1,000 new jobs.
Range Rover plug-in hybrid coming next year?
Land Rover will introduce a gasoline-electric plug-in hybrid version of the Range Rover next year, according to a new report. The model will look slightly different than the standard, non-hybrid variant, and it will be capable of driving on electricity alone for about 25 miles. http://bit.ly/2kYvrt5