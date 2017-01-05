VW brings five show concepts to SoWo enthusiast gathering

The Beetle Post, Jetta GLI Nardo, Golt GTI RS, Golf R Heritage and Golf Alltrack Country will be on display in Savannah, Georgia this week.

Volkswagen has revealed five unique show concepts for SoWo: The European Experience, the annual enthusiast gathering in Savannah, Georgia.

The Beetle Post Concept was customized with help from BMX champion Alise Post. It rides on 19-inch 'Mr. Drama Queen' wheels and an H&R coilover system for a lower stance.

Building upon the on the Jetta GLI's 'stealth performance' reputation, the GLI Nardo Concept b borrowing its Nardo Grey wrap color from sister brand Audi. VW will swap between four different sets of wheels over the course of the show season.

Vossen Wheels creative director Sam Dobbins created the Golf GTI RS Concept, featuring a widebody kit inspired by Japanese tuner cars. The Golf R Heritage, meanwhile, pays homage to the car's German heritage with a stripe package colored to match the German flag.

The third-generation Golf Country special edition has inspired the Golf Alltrack Country Concept, adding more suspension travel and ground clearance for medium-duty off-road driving. The concept is lifted an extra two inches over the stock Golf SportWagen, with brush guards and all-terrain tires to further reinforce its rugged character.

The concepts will be on Hutchinson Island through May 21.