VW brings five show concepts to SoWo enthusiast gathering

  • May 19, 2017, 6:48 pm
  • May 19, 2017, 6:48 pm
  •         by Justin King

The Beetle Post, Jetta GLI Nardo, Golt GTI RS, Golf R Heritage and Golf Alltrack Country will be on display in Savannah, Georgia this week.

Volkswagen has revealed five unique show concepts for SoWo: The European Experience, the annual enthusiast gathering in Savannah, Georgia.

The Beetle Post Concept was customized with help from BMX champion Alise Post. It rides on 19-inch 'Mr. Drama Queen' wheels and an H&R coilover system for a lower stance.

Building upon the on the Jetta GLI's 'stealth performance' reputation, the GLI Nardo Concept b borrowing its Nardo Grey wrap color from sister brand Audi. VW will swap between four different sets of wheels over the course of the show season.

Vossen Wheels creative director Sam Dobbins created the Golf GTI RS Concept, featuring a widebody kit inspired by Japanese tuner cars. The Golf R Heritage, meanwhile, pays homage to the car's German heritage with a stripe package colored to match the German flag.

RELATED CARS
2017 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan
2017 Volkswagen CC
2017 Volkswagen Jetta
2017 Volkswagen Touareg
2017 Volkswagen Passat
2017 Volkswagen GTI
2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack
2017 Volkswagen Beetle Dune

The third-generation Golf Country special edition has inspired the Golf Alltrack Country Concept, adding more suspension travel and ground clearance for medium-duty off-road driving. The concept is lifted an extra two inches over the stock Golf SportWagen, with brush guards and all-terrain tires to further reinforce its rugged character.

The concepts will be on Hutchinson Island through May 21.

+READ FULL ARTICLE

Now

Tom Brady inks Aston Martin endorsement deal

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will be cruising around in a spankin'-new Aston Martin DB11. The five-time Super Bowl champ has a new endorsement deal with the British automaker, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports   http://bit.ly/2rzaR7h

 7h

Jerry Seinfeld-owned Lotus Exige for sale

A 2009 Lotus Exige purchased new by Jerry Seinfeld will cross the auction block on May 27. Painted bright green, the 260-horsepower coupe has just 3,988 miles on the clock. Celebrity ownership is expected to boost bidding up to about $70,000.   

 8h

Skoda Karoq crossover breaks cover

Volkswagen's Czech Republic-based Skoda division has introduced the Karoq crossover. The Tiguan-sized and -based soft-roader borrows styling cues from the bigger Kodiaq. It will go on sale across Europe and elsewhere in the coming months, but Skoda has decided not to break into the U.S. market.   

 9h

Renault testing on-the-go charging

Paris-based Renault is experimenting with wireless on-the-go charging, a technology that promises to end range anxiety once and for all. Still at the prototype stage, the system provides a 20-kilowatt charge at speeds of about 60 mph.   

 10h

Customs seize illegal 1996 Nissan Skyline

United States customs have seized a 1996 Nissan Skyline that they say was illegally imported. The business that had it shipped over is also being accused of undervaluing the car at just $810 to avoid duties. The Skyline will most likely be crushed.   http://bit.ly/2qYRfMN

 11h

SEAT restores 1965 600 D

SEAT has fully restored a 1965 600 D that sat for 25 years. It was given a custom upholstery to celebrate the nameplate's 60th anniversary. Essentially a Fiat built under license, the 600 is the car single-handedly put Spain on wheels.   

 12h

Audi returning to South Korea

The South Korean government has lifted the ban on Audi vehicles. It issued a stop-sale order for most cars manufactured by the Volkswagen Group in the wake of the emissions scandal. Bentley resumed sales last month, and Volkswagen is working on returning to the South Korean market by the end of the month.   http://bit.ly/2rxTVxC

 13h

Fiat previews Argo hatchback

Fiat has published the first official images of a brand-new hatchback named Argo. The Argo will first go on sale in Brazil, where it's built, and in other Latin American nations. Rumors claim it will replace the 12-year old Punto in Europe and in a host of other markets before the end of the year, but nothing is official yet.   

 14h

1939 Lincoln Zephyr hot rod for sale

A 1939 Lincoln Zephyr hot rod will cross the auction block next month. Named Scrape, the Zephyr is one of the best-known builds in the industry. It has starred on the cover of several magazines, and Hot Wheels even made a replica of it. It's expected to sell for $300,000 to $400,000.   

 15h

Musk: Tesla is overvalued

Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk claims his company is overvalued. "I do believe this market cap is higher than we have any right to deserve," he told British paper The Guardian. As of writing, the company is worth about $50 billion.   

 16h