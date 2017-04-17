VW buys back or repairs half of cheating 2.0 TDI fleet in US

  • April 17, 2017, 1:18 pm
  • Apr 17, 2017, 1:18 pm
  •         by Justin King

The vast majority of affected customers has opted for a buyback.

Volkswagen has repurchased or repaired more than half of US vehicles powered by emissions-cheating 2.0-liter TDI engines.

The company has bought back nearly 238,000 vehicles, while just 6,200 have been repaired, according to a Reuters report based on a letter to a judge overseeing settlement proceedings.

The fleet includes around 475,000 vehicles, leaving nearly 231,000 still waiting to be repurchased or fixed.

The company has already agreed to pay tens of billions of dollars in US fines and penalties. The financial hit could increase if less than 85 percent of the offending 2.0-liter engines are not fixed or taken off the road by 2019.

RELATED CARS
2017 Volkswagen CC
2017 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan
2017 Volkswagen Touareg
2017 Volkswagen Passat
2017 Volkswagen Jetta
2017 Volkswagen GTI
2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack
2017 Volkswagen Beetle Dune
2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen

Most of the vehicles affected by the scandal are older 2009-2014 models that have not yet received a finalized fix plan. Newer vehicles can be brought into compliance via a relatively simple repair, but the others are expected to require more extensive -- and expensive -- modifications.

As thousands of vehicles continue to arrive at several holding sites each week, VW could be pressured to scrap some of the oldest vehicles with resale values below the costs of whatever repair regulators eventually approve.

+READ FULL ARTICLE

Now

Mercedes-Benz to introduce A-Class concept in Shanghai

Mercedes-Benz will introduce an A-Class-based concept this week during the biennial Shanghai Auto Show. The model will likely preview a sedan version of the company's entry-level model. The updated 2018 S-Class will also make its debut during the event.    

 28m

Mercedes-AMG Project One sold out in the U.S.

Mercedes-AMG's hotly-anticipated hypercar is sold out in the United States, the company has confirmed. Global production is capped at 275 examples, but AMG hasn't revealed how many of them will be U.S.-spec.   http://bit.ly/2oDtBRS

 1h

Tesla Model S 75 gets cheaper

Tesla has lowered the Model S 75's base price by $7,500. Positioned as Tesla's entry-level model, the rear-wheel drive 75 now costs $69,500 before incentives are factored in.    

 2h

Lynk & Co introduces 03 sedan

Geely-owned Lynk & Co has introduced the 03, a sedan built on Volvo's modular CMA platform. The 03 is just a concept, but it will spawn a production model that will go on sale in Asia, in Europe, and in the United States before the end of the year.    

 3h

Volkswagen T-Roc could get the Golf R's engine

Volkswagen is considering stuffing the Golf R's 310-horsepower turbo four in the T-Roc, its upcoming entry-level crossover. The T-Roc R will be a little slower than the Golf R because it will be heavier. However, a T-Roc GTI has been ruled out.    http://bit.ly/2oDzTRA

 5h

Current Volkswagen Tiguan sticking around for two years

Volkswagen has announced the current, first-generation Tiguan will stick around for at least two more years. Known as the Tiguan Limited, the aging crossover won't benefit from the same warranty as its newer sibling.    http://bit.ly/2ppH6HP

 5h

Tesla semi coming in September

Tesla will introduce a battery-powered semi truck in September, company founder and CEO Elon Musk has revealed. Details are few and far between, but Musk promises his team of engineers has accomplished something that's "seriously next-level."   http://bit.ly/2ocIOr2

 23h

Buick not planning Avenir-badged Cascada

Buick's Cascada convertible won't receive the luxed-up Avenir treatment, the company has revealed. "It doesn't really fit for what Avenir aspires to be," explained Rob Peterson, Buick's marketing manager for crossovers, in an interview with Motor1.   http://bit.ly/2oBBMQn

 1d

Jeep previews Yuntu concept

Jeep has released a teaser sketch that previews the Yuntu concept, a seven-seater with a plug-in hybrid drivetrain. The Yuntu will debut on April 19 during the Shanghai Auto Show.   

 1d

1996 Mercedes SL with 81 miles auctioned

A 1996 Mercedes-Benz SL500 (r129) with just 81 miles on the clock crossed the auction block yesterday in England. According to the listing, it has spent two decades in a London parking garage because the owner lost the keys shortly after purchasing it.   

 1d