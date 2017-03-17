VW confirms T-Roc for US market, report claims

  • Updated March 20, 2017, 8:58 am
  •         by Justin King

The model is expected to receive a new nameplate for the 2019 US launch.

Volkswagen has reportedly committed to building a production version of its T-Roc concept to slot below the Tiguan.

The company had been waiting for its US dealer network to green-light the move, according to Automotive News. The dealers' vote of confidence does not come as a surprise, as many have bemoaned VW's lack of crossovers and SUVs as customer interest continues to shift away from cars.

Revealed early in 2014, the T-Roc compact crossover appears to represent a high-riding interpretation of the Golf. A two-piece removable roof panel is unlikely to carry through to the showroom floor and designers are expected to switch from a two-door layout to a more traditional four-door configuration.

The concept was powered by a 2.0-liter TDI engine, but the production version will presumably be offered only with gasoline powertrains in the US market.

RELATED CARS
2017 Volkswagen Touareg
2017 Volkswagen Passat
2017 Volkswagen Jetta
2016 Volkswagen CC
2017 Volkswagen GTI
2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack
2017 Volkswagen Beetle Dune
2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen
2017 Volkswagen e-Golf
2017 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible

European buyers could get a chance to buy the T-Roc as early as this year. The US launch is said to be slated for 2019, however, and potentially using a different nameplate.

Now

BMW developing new engine for X3 M

The first-ever BMW X3 M will benefit from a new engine. Called S58 internally, the 3.0-liter straight-six will develop about 455 horsepower in its most basic state of tune thanks to a turbocharger and direct injection.    http://bit.ly/2nRy4Pj

 19h

Next Audi A8 to debut on July 11

Audi will introduce the new A8 on July 11 in Barcelona. The company's next flagship will be inspired by the Prologue concept introduced two years ago in Los Angeles.   

 21h

Tesla to raise Model S base price

The Tesla Model S will become more expensive next month after the company axes the base 60 and 60D variants. Starting on April 17, the base model will be the 75 model, which starts at $77,800.    

 1d

New Volkswagen Polo spied

Amateur spy shots have revealed the brand-new Volkswagen Polo well ahead of its debut at the Frankfurt Auto Show. Built on the MQB platform, the sixth-gen Polo gets a sharper design and a much larger footprint.    http://bit.ly/2mCKSbb

 1d

Opel boss to keep position

Opel CEO Karl-Thomas Neumann will keep his job after the Peugeot takeover, the company has revealed. Peugeot has made it clear that it will let Opel run itself instead of stepping in to call the shots.    

 1d

Opel planning flagship SUV

Opel has revealed it's developing a large, range-topping SUV. Expected to debut by the end of the year, the model is one of the seven cars engineers are currently working on.    

 2d

2017 Aston Martin DB11 reviewed

We take a spin in Aston Martin's latest DB11.   http://bit.ly/2mA5Mb0

 2d

Autopilot users now eligible for insurance discounts

An Ohio-based company named Root Insurance is giving discounts to Tesla owners who use the Autopilot system. The company cites NHTSA findings that show a 40-percent drop in accidents since Autopilot debuted.   http://bit.ly/2mzcldC

 3d

Spied: BMW i8 Spyder

Better late than never: BMW is finally testing the convertible version of the hybrid i8. Look for the model to break cover either late this year or early next year.    http://bit.ly/2nesGsD

 3d

Fully autonomous BMW coming by 2021

BMW has teamed up with Intel and Mobileye to launch a fully autonomous car by 2021. Level 5 autonomy is defined as a car capable of driving itself on all roads and in all circumstances.    http://bit.ly/2mW7h6I

 3d