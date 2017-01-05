VW details Tiguan's new 2.0-liter TSI engine

  May 23, 2017
  by Justin King

The revised engine is expected to be more efficient than the 1.8-liter EA888 Gen 3 engine used in the current Passat, Jetta, Beetle and Golf.

Volkswagen has detailed its latest 2.0-liter EA888 TSI engine, due to make its debut in the 2018 Tiguan.

The EA888 can be traced back to the 2009 CC, extending the company's shift toward downsized turbocharged engines that balance power output and fuel efficiency.

The improved 2.0-liter 'Gen 3B' mill is expected to be more fuel efficient than the 1.8-liter Gen 3 engine that powers the current Passat, Jetta, Beetle and Golf families. Despite the drop in gasoline consumption, torque has increased by around 20 percent to 221 pound-feet.

Engineers were tasked with making the engine more efficient in the rpm range most used for everyday driving, leading to an adaptation of the Miller combustion cycle. VW's 'Budack' cycle is said to close the intake valves much sooner, achieving longer combustion and faster intake air flow for better mixing of fuel.

With a variable valve timing system, the engine's 184 horsepower peak is available at 4,400 rpm -- 400 rpm below the 1.8-liter edition -- while maximum torque spans from 1,600 to 3,940 rpm.

The new 2.0-liter TSI engine will be the only powerplant available for the 2018 Tiguan. It will eventually trickle down to other VW models.

