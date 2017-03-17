Most Discussed

VW Golf, GTI set for mid-cycle update, more power?

  • April 6, 2017, 12:15 pm
  • Apr 6, 2017, 12:15 pm
  •         by Justin King

Europeans are expected to get the best upgrades, including a jump to 306 horsepower for the Golf R.

Volkswagen is reportedly working on a mid-cycle update for the Golf family, including the sportier GTI and Golf R variants.
All Golf variants will receive modest exterior tweaks and a larger infotainment screen, according to Car and Driver, while the high-performance packages will receive even more upgrades, particularly for customers in Europe.

The GTI is expected to receive an extra 10 horsepower, bringing output up to 220 ponies. Its transmission is said to be due for an update, potentially adding shorter gearing.

The Euro-spec Golf R will reportedly get a bit more boost, potentially delivering 306 horsepower and a 166-mph top speed thanks to a 20.3-psi intake charge -- but not in the US market. Other changes are said to include an optional Akrapovi? exhaust system, upgraded brakes borrowed from the GTI Clubsport and a new wheel design.

The latest report suggests the eight-generation Golf could be offered only in a four-door configuration. The new model is expected to arrive on the market in around three years.

Ford's new cot will put your car-crazy baby to sleep at home.

Ford has developed a cot that can simulate the experience of being driven around in a car, saving the parents of sleepless children the hassle of an improvised bedtime road trip. The "Max Motor Dreams" cot simulates the motion, engine noise, and the outdoor lighting of a nighttime drive, soothing drive-happy infants to sleep without ever leaving the house, Ford says.    http://bit.ly/2nggsAC

 1h

2017 Honda Civic Si to boast 205 horsepower

Honda released a video today introducing the production 2017 Civic Si, announcing a 205-horsepower engine output along with the previously revealed 192lb-ft of torque. Not much more has been revealed ahead of its official debut in New York next week, but the video contains footage of the new sport compact being tossed around a track.   http://bit.ly/2ngOpkA

 2h

Startup Rivian Automotive gets tax breaks from Illinois

Illinois has awarded startup Rivian Automotive $49.5 million in tax credits. The company aims to manufacture self-driving electric cars in a former Mitsubishi factory located in Normal, Illinois.    http://bit.ly/2nesgDp

 2h

2018 Audi R8 V10 plus getting laser headlights

The Audi R8 V10 plus receives standard laser headlights for the 2018 model year. Audi promises the units greatly enhance visibility.    

 3h

Chevrolet previews hot-rodded Tahoe

Chevrolet has announced a high-performance variant of the Tahoe. Named Rally Sport Truck (RST), it's available with a performance package that adds a 420-horsepower V8, a 10-speed automatic transmission, and Magnetic Ride Control suspension.   

 4h

Hennessey unleashes 1,000-horsepower Camaro

American tuner Hennessey has released a 1,000-horsepower Chevrolet Camaro aimed right at the upcoming Dodge Challenger Demon. It hits 60 mph from a stop in under three seconds, and it runs the quarter mile in less than 10 seconds.    http://bit.ly/2nc0WWy

 5h

Audi, Porsche to co-develop platforms

Sister companies Audi and Porsche have announced they'll co-develop platforms in the coming years. The collaborative development initiative will focus on electrification, 'digitization' and autonomous driving.   http://bit.ly/2nENiXn

 6h

Lucid Motors details factory plans

EV startup Lucid Motors has released more details about its upcoming factory in Arizona. The first phase of production will cost $240 million, and it will allow the company to build between 8,000 and 10,000 cars a year starting in 2019.    http://bit.ly/2nGsAGB

 7h

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport to debut in New York

Mitsubishi will introduce the 2018 Outlander Sport at next week's New York Auto Show. The modestly updated model gets a few visual enhancements and more tech in the cabin.   http://bit.ly/2nGrf2E

 8h

2018 Chevrolet Equinox driven

"A much needed redesign brings the Equinox into the modern age of crossovers."   http://bit.ly/2nGIYad

 9h