VW Golf lineup gets interior enhancements, more power

  • April 11, 2017, 1:10 pm
  • Apr 11, 2017, 1:10 pm
  •         by Justin King

Confirming recent rumors, the refreshed GTI is a bit more powerful for the 2018 model year.

Volkswagen's Golf family is set to receive a few adjustments and improvements for the 2018 model year.
The mid-cycle update introduces modest revisions to exterior styling with more pronounced lines, new bumpers and a different chrome grille. All variants now feature standard LED daytime running lights and taillights, while optional full-LED headlights replace the previous bi-xenon tech.

Refined headlights could help the Golf qualify for the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's Top Safety Pick+ award, which now requires an 'acceptable' or 'good' rating for road illumination. The current Golf's standard halogen and optional curve-adaptive HID projectors both received 'poor' ratings.

Infotainment systems have been updated for 2018, with 6.5-inch screens replacing the five-inch panels on 2017 base models. SE and SEL trim levels now feature an eight-inch touchscreen.

The GTI is the only variant to receive more power, resulting in an extra 10 horsepower for a total output of 220 horses. The Golf R, meanwhile, gains an exclusive seven-speed DSG dual-clutch transmission and VW's Digital Cockpit system.

Pricing for all 2018 Golf models will be announced closer to their expected arrival this fall.
