VW HR head says cultural reform will 'take a bit of time'

  • March 31, 2017, 2:58 pm
  • Mar 31, 2017, 2:58 pm
  •         by Justin King

The company is working to change a culture that allowed managers to dodge accountability.

A Volkswagen executive has shed light on the company's efforts to reform its corporate culture in the wake of the emissions cheating scandal.

Speaking to Reuters, VW's new head of human resources, Karlheinz Blessing, suggests the automaker has suffered from a culture that allowed managers to dodge accountability and sometimes failed to direct responsibilities to those best qualified for such jobs.

"Good ideas are worth nothing if they fail because of structural blockades," Blessing said. "Not only the values must be right but also the structure."

To achieve its reform goals, the company is said to be paring down a multitude of committees. Managers will also be shifted between different roles throughout their career.

RELATED CARS
2017 Volkswagen Touareg
2017 Volkswagen Passat
2017 Volkswagen Jetta
2016 Volkswagen CC
2017 Volkswagen GTI
2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack
2017 Volkswagen Beetle Dune
2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen
2017 Volkswagen e-Golf
2017 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible

An unnamed insider told Reuters the efforts have not yet succeeded in changing from a culture in which "the search for those who made mistakes" takes precedence over "the search for the mistakes," though Blessing has only been on the job since January.

"It may take a bit of time," he cautioned.

Now

Fire collapses I-85 bridge in Atlanta

Atlanta's infamous traffic will undoubtedly experience worse delays, as the interstate will be closed in both directions "for the foreseeable future" according to GDOT.   http://on-ajc.com/2mWhkKQ

 2h

Tesla Model 3 won't get conventional instrument cluster

Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk has revealed the upcoming Model 3 will not feature an instrument cluster mounted behind the steering wheel. It won't get a heads-up display, either, according to Musk.    http://bit.ly/2nmwO5R

 5h

V8-powered Mercedes GLC to debut next week

The long-awaited Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 will break cover on April 5th. The 500-horsepower crossover will be shown to the public halfway through next month during the Shanghai Auto Show.    http://bit.ly/2mVgmhK

 6h

Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk to debut in New York

Jeep has confirmed its long-awaited Grand Cherokee Trackhawk will debut next month at the New York Auto Show. The high-performance model will use a de-tuned version of the supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat V8 engine to take on the Germans.    http://bit.ly/2nmiw5w

 7h

Volkswagen offers Akrapovic exhaust for Golf R

The Volkswagen Golf R will soon be available straight from the factory with a titanium exhaust manufactured by Akrapovic. The option will be available for the 2018 model year, but pricing hasn't been announced yet.    

 8h

Hyundai to launch hydrogen-powered crossover next year

Hyundai is putting the final touches on a hydrogen-powered crossover with over 500 miles of range. The yet-unnamed model will be inspired by the FE concept shown a few weeks ago in Geneva, and it will debut in time for the 2018 Seoul Winter Olympics.    https://bloom.bg/2nlSGhN

 9h

Enthusiast selling five acres and 340 cars in Canada

A Canadian enthusiast is selling five acres of land with a renovated house, a huge shop, and over 340 classic cars. Located in British Colombia, the property is valued at 1.5 million Canadian dollars.    http://bit.ly/2nlxzMQ

 10h

Hydrogen-powered BMW coming in 2021

BMW will launch a low-volume hydrogen-powered car in 2021, one of the company's top officials has confirmed. It will be a larger model developed for zero-emissions, long-distance driving without range anxiety.   http://bit.ly/2mUTAqm

 11h

Mercedes celebrates A-Class' 20th

Mercedes is celebrating the A-Class' 20th birthday. The funky-shaped, front-wheel drive compact was introduced in Europe in 1997, but it has never been sold in the United States.    

 12h

Jeep previews seven concepts for Easter Safari

Jeep has introduced seven new concept for the annual Easter Safari. The highlights include a Wrangler-based hot rod, and a resto-modded first-generation Grand Cherokee.    http://bit.ly/2mUKgCC

 13h