VW launches new ride hailing division to rival Uber

VW is going after Uber with its own ride hailing company.

Volkswagen Group is looking to challenge ride hailing services like Uber with a newly established business entity in Berlin, Germany.

Called Moia, the ride hailing service will be a standalone division under the VW Group. Moia will initially take root in Berlin, but VW is already planning to spread the service to Hamburg. Several other world markets will likely follow in the coming months and years.

"Moia is a stand-alone company under the Volkswagen Group umbrella, and will develop and market its own mobility services either independently or in partnership with cities and existing transport systems. In parallel, the Group brands will continue to move forward with their own services. Our sights are set on becoming one of the global top players for mobility services in the medium term. To achieve that we will be seeking to attract the best minds and technology start-ups", Ole Harms, CEO of Moia, said.

VW says Moia's initial business push will be with a mobile app for ride hailing, mirroring the service already offered by Uber. Moia also has plans to go after the pooling business.

"The company's goal is to set up its own on-demand pooling services via app - also known as connected commuting," the company said in a statement. "The objective is holistic transport solutions that make individual transport and public transport more effective, thus avoiding unnecessary journeys and optimizing use of the existing road infrastructure."

Moia wants to be the world's leading mobility service provider by 2025.

VW will lean on ride hailing provider Gett for some of its technical know-how in the sector. VW purchased a controlling stake in Gett earlier this year for $300 million.