VW Passat TDI recall addresses fire risk from grease leak

Volkswagen has issued a recall for the 2012-2014 Passat TDI to prevent vehicle fires.An underbody heat shield is too short to protect a nearby half-shaft grease boot. In some cases, heat can damage the boot and allow grease to leak onto heated exhaust components or the diesel particulate filter (DPF).The condition is said to be related to overheated DPF conditions, potentially caused by accidental gasoline fueling or a failed upper boost hose.All Passat TDI vehicles in the affected year range will receive a longer heat shield, while some will also be refitted with a more reliable boost hose.VW expects to begin repairing vehicles by July.