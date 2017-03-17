VW reaches $157M settlement to resolve 10 state claims

  • Updated March 30, 2017, 12:26 pm
  •         by Justin King

Most of the total will be split between Connecticut, Deleware, Maine, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington.

Volkswagen has reached a $157 million settlement with the attorneys general in 10 US states, along with attorneys in several consumer lawsuits, that were not included in the company's previous multi-state agreement.

Most of the total will be split between Connecticut, Deleware, Maine, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington.

"The agreement avoids further prolonged and costly litigation as Volkswagen continues to work to earn back the trust of its customers, regulators and the public," VW said in a statement.

Last year, the company agreed to pay around $603 million to settle emissions enforcement actions in 44 US states and territories.

RELATED CARS
2017 Volkswagen Touareg
2017 Volkswagen Passat
2017 Volkswagen Jetta
2016 Volkswagen CC
2017 Volkswagen GTI
2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack
2017 Volkswagen Beetle Dune
2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen
2017 Volkswagen e-Golf
2017 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible

As part of the latest settlement, VW has agreed to increase investment in the EV market by committing to three new EVs by 2020, including two electric SUVs.

"Setting this precedent is particularly vital now, when President Trump has vowed to defund federal environmental enforcement and undo federal environmental protections, which would leave states like New York and California as the first line of defense for the environment," the New York Attorney General's office said in a statement.

Now

Mitsubishi could sell Renault-badged sedans in Asia

Mitsubishi could help partner Renault sell more cars in Asia by adding some of the French brand's sedans and hatchbacks to its lineup. The tie-up is under consideration, but a final decision hasn't been made yet.    http://bit.ly/2mSa56n

 4h

George Barris' personal Ferrari 308 for sale

A Ferrari 308 GTS owned and customized by George Barris is for sale in Missouri. It features a specific body kit, BBS alloy wheels, and a custom digital instrument cluster, among other modifications. Importantly, it's only logged 8,000 miles and it's in perfect mechanical condition. It can be yours for the princely sum of $200,000.   http://bit.ly/2niRyvn

 5h

2018 BMW X3 M40i going on sale in October

The hotter version of the next-generation BMW X3 will go on sale across the United States in October, according to BMW Blog. Named M40i, it will use a turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six engine rated at close to 400 horsepower.   http://bit.ly/2mRSkEk

 6h

Next BMW i car pushed back to 2021

BMW's i sub-brand won't launch a new car until 2021, the company has confirmed. Instead, the German brand is focusing on launching electric variants of existing cars like the MINI and the next-gen X3.   https://bloom.bg/2mRJp5M

 7h

Toyota to preview FJ successor in New York?

Toyota's next concept could preview the successor to the FJ Cruiser. Named FT-4X, the design study will debut next month at the New York Auto Show.    http://bit.ly/2mRMa77

 8h

Mercedes investing $11 billion in EVs

Mercedes-Benz parent company Daimler is making an $11 billion investment to introduce 10 new electric cars by 2022, three years sooner than expected. The vehicles range from a GLC-sized crossover to a heavy-duty delivery truck.    http://bit.ly/2mRLIpr

 9h

Tesla releases Autopilot 8.1

Tesla has released Autopilot 8.1. The new software enables Autosteer to work at up to 80 mph, and it brings back the summon and auto lane change features.    http://bit.ly/2niOUpt

 10h

Is this the 2018 Jeep Wrangler?

Images that allegedly show the brand-new 2018 Jeep Wrangler have surfaced online. They're grainy, but they give us our best look yet at Jeep's next off-roader.   http://bit.ly/2mRZmc6

 11h

Skoda Vision E concept to debut in Shanghai

Skoda will introduce a new concept named Vision E during the Shanghai Auto Show. The model takes the form of a BMW X6-like crossover-coupe powered by an all-electric drivetrain. Skoda hints the concept is an accurate preview of a production model.    

 1d

Meet the 1,000-hp Toyota Corolla iM designed to drift

The Rockstar Energy drift team has turned Toyota's homely Corolla iM into a 1,000-horsepower drifting machine. Nearly every component inside and out has been upgraded by Papadakis Racing; notably, the iM is rear-wheel drive. It will participate in Formula Drift events around the nation.    http://bit.ly/2ng6bzq

 1d