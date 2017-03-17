VW reaches $157M settlement to resolve 10 state claims

Most of the total will be split between Connecticut, Deleware, Maine, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington.

Volkswagen has reached a $157 million settlement with the attorneys general in 10 US states, along with attorneys in several consumer lawsuits, that were not included in the company's previous multi-state agreement.

"The agreement avoids further prolonged and costly litigation as Volkswagen continues to work to earn back the trust of its customers, regulators and the public," VW said in a statement.

Last year, the company agreed to pay around $603 million to settle emissions enforcement actions in 44 US states and territories.

As part of the latest settlement, VW has agreed to increase investment in the EV market by committing to three new EVs by 2020, including two electric SUVs.

"Setting this precedent is particularly vital now, when President Trump has vowed to defund federal environmental enforcement and undo federal environmental protections, which would leave states like New York and California as the first line of defense for the environment," the New York Attorney General's office said in a statement.