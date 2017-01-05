VW says it will 'leapfrog ... anything Tesla can do'

Most Discussed
Faraday Future sued over name
An electric bicycle manufacturer named Faraday Bicycles has sued Faraday Future for trademark infringement. The company points out it registered the name Faraday in 2013, two full years before Faraday Future even existed. http://bit.ly/2qWgQCK
Toyota turns to aluminum to shed weight
Toyota will use aluminum to build lighter, more efficient cars, the company has announced. In the beginning, the company will simply build body panels out of the lightweight materials, which is relatively easy. Later on, Toyota wants to build certain platform components out of aluminum, a more difficult process. http://bit.ly/2qWjZT0
McLaren wants to find the fastest gamer
McLaren is on a mission to find the fastest gamer in the world. The winner will be offered a position as one of the company's Formula 1 simulator drivers. http://bit.ly/2pfouuE
1,200-hp Volkswagen Golf mk2 out-sprints a LaFerrari
Starting with a humble second-generation Volkswagen Golf, an enthusiast built a 1,233-horsepower tire-slaying machine with all-wheel drive. It looks nearly stock, yet it blasts through the quarter mile in 8.6 seconds. http://bit.ly/2qWoQDO
Mansory tunes Mercedes--AMG GLS 63
The Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 has received the full Mansory treatment. It gets a body kit that's wider than stock, a flat black paint job, and black alloy wheels. Bigger changes are found under the hood, where the 5.5-liter turbocharged V8 has been tweaked to generate 830 horsepower and 840 pound-feet of torque.
Next Ferrari hypercar 3-5 years away
The successor to the Ferrari LaFerrari will arrive no later than 2022, according to British magazine Autocar. The model "will be born from fresh innovations," but Ferrari won't follow the path blazed by rival Mercedes-AMG and drop a F1 engine in a road car. http://bit.ly/2qW382t
Faraday Future publishes new FF 91 video
Electric car startup Faraday Future has published a new video that showcases the FF 91 prototype. The model is shown traveling on public roads for the first time, though it doesn't look like it's any closer to production than when it debuted at CES. http://bit.ly/2qVB7rP
Danish startup aims at Lotus
A Danish startup named Agile Automotive wants to fight head-to-head against Lotus. Carscoops reports the brand is developing two models powered by mid-mounted Toyota-sourced engines, which mirrors Lotus' strategy. http://bit.ly/2qRWuu2