VW shows first hybrid GTI with 418 horsepower

Apprentices have also created a Golf GTE Estate impulsE with a 221-horsepower hybrid system.

Volkswagen has revealed the Golf GTI First Decade, the first GTI to feature a hybrid drive system.Created by a group of 13 apprentices, the First Decade prototype combines a 402-horsepower gasoline engine and a 16-horsepower electric motor. The latter is connected to the rear axle to create a hybrid all-wheel-drive system.The electric motor's output may not seem like much, but it is powerful enough to motivate the GTI alone in certain light-load conditions. It also runs on a 48-volt system, eliminating the need to integrate a large high-voltage battery module.The project allowed apprentices to get a taste of cutting-edge automobile technology. Aside from the hybrid drive system and 48-volt wiring, the car also features digital integration with drive modes managed via a tablet app or the infotainment display.The 18- to 23-year-old apprentices completed rough designs on graphic tablets and final parts on CAD computers, while some parts were created using 3D printing technology.Another group of apprentices also created a Golf GTE Estate impulsE with a 221-horsepower hybrid system. Both vehicles will be on display at the Wörthersee gathering.