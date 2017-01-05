VW shows first hybrid GTI with 418 horsepower

Most Discussed
V8 Miata meets fiery demise in burnout competition
The drift car ignites as the clutch experiences a rapid unscheduled disassembly, but luckily the nonchalant fire-suppression team manages to quench the flames before they reach a cooler full of beer behind the driver's seat. http://bit.ly/2riBpwH
Shelby shows wide-bodied Ford Mustang
American tuner Shelby has released its first concept in a decade. It's a wide-bodied, 750-horsepower version of the Super Snake built to explore the Ford Mustang's handling capacity. It's still a concept, but it will spawn a production model before the end of the year.
Mercedes, Renault develop new engines
Mercedes-Benz and industrial partner Renault-Nissan are co-developing a new family of four-cylinder engines, according to Autocar. Called M282 internally, the 1.2- and 1.4-liter units will debut under the hood of Mercedes next compacts.
Uber could owe NYC drivers $45 million
Uber has admitted it accidentally underpaid drivers in New York City for two and a half years by calculating its commission before taxes and fees were factored in. The company might need to pay back at least $45 million, according to Reuters, which represents about $900 per driver.
Workhorse wants to sell the W-15 to the public
The gasoline-electric Workhorse W-15 pickup is fleet-only for the time being. However, a post on the company's official Twitter account suggests it's building a variant of the truck for regular consumers.
Geely purchases stake in Proton, Lotus
Volvo parent company Geely has agreed to purchase a 49.9 percent stake in Proton, the Malaysian automaker that owns Lotus. The company also bought 51 percent of Lotus. "We aim to unleash the full potential of Lotus Cars and bring it into a new phase of development, thanks to our experience accumulated through Volvo Cars' revitalization," said Geely CFO Daniel Donghui Li in a statement. http://bit.ly/2rOUd3g