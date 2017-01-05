Most Discussed

VW shows first hybrid GTI with 418 horsepower

  • May 24, 2017, 4:36 pm
  •         by Justin King

Apprentices have also created a Golf GTE Estate impulsE with a 221-horsepower hybrid system.

Volkswagen has revealed the Golf GTI First Decade, the first GTI to feature a hybrid drive system.
Created by a group of 13 apprentices, the First Decade prototype combines a 402-horsepower gasoline engine and a 16-horsepower electric motor. The latter is connected to the rear axle to create a hybrid all-wheel-drive system.

The electric motor's output may not seem like much, but it is powerful enough to motivate the GTI alone in certain light-load conditions. It also runs on a 48-volt system, eliminating the need to integrate a large high-voltage battery module.

The project allowed apprentices to get a taste of cutting-edge automobile technology. Aside from the hybrid drive system and 48-volt wiring, the car also features digital integration with drive modes managed via a tablet app or the infotainment display.

The 18- to 23-year-old apprentices completed rough designs on graphic tablets and final parts on CAD computers, while some parts were created using 3D printing technology.

Another group of apprentices also created a Golf GTE Estate impulsE with a 221-horsepower hybrid system. Both vehicles will be on display at the Wörthersee gathering.
