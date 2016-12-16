"Operable means that a vehicle so described can be driven under its own 2.0-liter TDI engine power. A vehicle is not operable if it had a branded title of "Assembled," "Dismantled," "Flood," "Junk," "Rebuilt," "Reconstructed," or "Salvaged" as of September 18, 2015, and was acquired by any person or entity from a junkyard or salvaged after September 18, 2015," according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
Recently, dealers across the nation have reported owners returning cars stripped of parts like the headlights, the grille, the bumpers, and even the seats. Angry owners are making a few extra bucks by selling the spare parts they remove online, and they claim there's nothing Volkswagen can do about it as long as the car still moves under its own power.
Interestingly, a few members of the online forum TDI Club report that they've been explicitly told returning a stripped car is not acceptable. Other members -- and publications like Jalopnik -- were informed that the condition of the car doesn't matter as long as the 2.0-liter TDI turbodiesel engine runs. All told, it sounds like the issue is currently treated on a case-by-case basis.
Volkswagen is aware of the situation, according to CarBuzz. The company is allowed to fix and re-sell some of the cars it buys back, so having to re-install missing parts will cut into its profit margins.
Note: Photo provided by Reddit user Tacoboutnachos.
