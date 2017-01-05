VW ready to axe Beetle hardtop?

An executive's comments suggest both the Beetle and Scirocco could be heading to the chopping block.

Volkswagen could be close to retiring the Beetle as it attempts to reduce development costs in the wake of the diesel emissions scandal.

The Beetle has been one of the company's wort-selling models in recent years. In the US, sales are up by 20 percent in the first three months of the year but still fail to reach a quarter of the Passat's sales volume.

"The Beetle and Scirocco are representatives of an emotional and appealing class of vehicles, but it is not always about continuing cars from one generation to the next," VW brand board member Arno Antlitz recently told Autocar.

The Beetle and Scirocco could be at the top of the list for potential retirement as the company attempts to refocus its development resources on electrified powertrains and more popular crossovers and SUVs.

Antlitz suggested several upcoming models will help contribute to the brand's evolving identity, including the ID range of electric vehicles and the Arteon luxury sedan.