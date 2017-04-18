VW to begin sales of some 2015 TDI models

Most Discussed
Skoda previews Vision E concept
Volkswagen's Skoda division has unveiled a concept named Vision E. The model takes the form of a sleek-looking crossover-coupe powered by an all-electric drivetrain. It's billed as merely a concept, but it will most likely spawn a production model in the coming years.
Tesla faces possible strike at German automation division
Hundreds of workers at the manufacturing automation unit are said to be pushing for higher pay. Tesla promoted the Grohman Engineering acquisition as important for its future products, suggesting a strike could threaten Model 3 production. http://bit.ly/2prGL7g
AAA jumps onto ride-sharing bandwagon
The nonprofit organization has launched a one-way car sharing service, known as Gig, as a pilot program in the San Francisco Bay Area. It is claimed to be cheaper than using a ride-hailing service such as Uber or Lyft. http://bit.ly/2oFgaAG
Mercedes-Benz to introduce A-Class concept in Shanghai
Mercedes-Benz will introduce an A-Class-based concept this week during the biennial Shanghai Auto Show. The model will likely preview a sedan version of the company's entry-level model. The updated 2018 S-Class will also make its debut during the event.
Mercedes-AMG Project One sold out in the U.S.
Mercedes-AMG's hotly-anticipated hypercar is sold out in the United States, the company has confirmed. Global production is capped at 275 examples, but AMG hasn't revealed how many of them will be U.S.-spec. http://bit.ly/2oDtBRS