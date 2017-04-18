Most Discussed

Other Golf Stories

Other Volkswagen Stories

© 2017 MNM Media, LLC. Privacy Policy is applicable to you. All rights reserved. About LeftLaneNews

VW to begin sales of some 2015 TDI models

  • April 18, 2017, 4:43 pm
  • Apr 18, 2017, 4:43 pm
  •         by Drew Johnson

About 11,000 TDI VW models are heading to dealers.

Volkswagen's U.S. diesel ambitions came to a sudden halt after it was discovered that the company was cheating on emissions testing, but VW's clean diesel party isn't over just yet.
Get More Car Info


That's because about 11,000 TDIs from the 2015 model year have been approved by the EPA and the California Air Resources Board for sale through VW dealerships. Models given the green light for sale include the Beetle, Golf, Golf SportWagen, Jetta and Passat.

So far the EPA and CARB have only signed off on a fix for VW's EA288 four-cylinder diesel; older models equipped with VW's EA189 engine have not been cleared for sale. It remains unknown if VW is developing a fix for 2014 and older models or if the company will simply be forced to scrap those vehicles.

VW will begin an organized rollout of the 2015 TDI models in the coming weeks. However, not every dealership will be given access to the older TDI models. VW spokesperson Jeannine Ginivan told Green Car Reports that sales "will be based on dealer capacity to properly prepare the vehicles."

Prices for VW's "new" 2015 TDI models have not been announced. However, MSRP could be thrown out the window because VW can't force dealers to sell a vehicle at a particular price. Despite the tarnished reputation of VW's TDI models on the whole, there is still a loyal following for the company's diesel models. And with the vast majority of the 450,000 VW TDIs covered by the scandal still ineligible for sale, a lack of supply could push prices well past VW's suggested prices.
+READ FULL ARTICLE
RELATED CONTENT
Review: 2015 Audi A3 2.0T Quattro

Now

60% of Maybach S-Classes are sold in China

Mercedes-Maybach's variant of the S-Class is exceptionally popular in China. A full 60-percent of all Maybach-badged S-Class sedans are sold in the world's largest car market, according to the company.    

 9h

2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class unveiled

Mercedes has introduced the updated 2018 S-Class during a private event in Shanghai, China. Though the aesthetic upgrades are minor, the S receives new engines -- including a brand-new straight-six -- and more advanced self-driving tech features.    

 10h

Honda prices Clarity EV, PHEV

Honda has released pricing information for the plug-in hybrid and electric variants of the Clarity. Both models start at $35,000 before various incentives are factored in, meaning they're much cheaper than the fuel cell-powered model.    

 12h

Skoda previews Vision E concept

Volkswagen's Skoda division has unveiled a concept named Vision E. The model takes the form of a sleek-looking crossover-coupe powered by an all-electric drivetrain. It's billed as merely a concept, but it will most likely spawn a production model in the coming years.   

 13h

Mercedes-Benz Concept A Sedan breaks cover

Mercedes-Benz has introduced the Concept A Sedan ahead of the Shanghai Auto Show. The model closely previews the next addition to Mercedes' family of successful compact cars, and the compact cluster's next design language.    

 14h

Mercedes-Benz to unveil Concept A Sedan today

Mercedes-Benz is preparing to introduce the Concept A Sedan in Shanghai, China. The design study closely previews a new addition to the company's family of compact models. Stay tuned for more as soon as the concept breaks cover.    

 16h

Tesla faces possible strike at German automation division

Hundreds of workers at the manufacturing automation unit are said to be pushing for higher pay. Tesla promoted the Grohman Engineering acquisition as important for its future products, suggesting a strike could threaten Model 3 production.   http://bit.ly/2prGL7g

 1d

AAA jumps onto ride-sharing bandwagon

The nonprofit organization has launched a one-way car sharing service, known as Gig, as a pilot program in the San Francisco Bay Area. It is claimed to be cheaper than using a ride-hailing service such as Uber or Lyft.   http://bit.ly/2oFgaAG

 1d

Mercedes-Benz to introduce A-Class concept in Shanghai

Mercedes-Benz will introduce an A-Class-based concept this week during the biennial Shanghai Auto Show. The model will likely preview a sedan version of the company's entry-level model. The updated 2018 S-Class will also make its debut during the event.    

 1d

Mercedes-AMG Project One sold out in the U.S.

Mercedes-AMG's hotly-anticipated hypercar is sold out in the United States, the company has confirmed. Global production is capped at 275 examples, but AMG hasn't revealed how many of them will be U.S.-spec.   http://bit.ly/2oDtBRS

 1d