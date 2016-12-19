"Volkswagen's primary goal has always been to ensure our Canadian customers are treated fairly, and we believe that this proposed resolution achieves this aim," a VW spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters.
The alleged Bosch settlement, also reported by Reuters, centers around a lawsuit that accused the company of playing an active role in developing the system to cheat emissions tests.
"It is inconceivable that Bosch did not know that the software it was responsible for defining, developing, testing, maintaining and delivering contained an illegal defeat device," attorneys argued.
Bosch set aside around $750 million to cover potential costs of government enforcement and civil litigation.
