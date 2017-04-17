VW to spend $300M on EV charging stations, advertisements

The investment chips away at VW Group's $2 billion settlement commitment, to be spent on brand-neutral support of zero emissions vehicles.

Volkswagen's 'Electrify America' program -- a provision from the diesel emissions settlement -- has announced details of its first $300 million in spending commitments.

The cash will help pay for a network of more than 450 charging stations in 11 major metropolitan areas and along busy highway corridors. The program will also launch a brand-neutral public awareness and educational campaign to promote zero-emissions vehicles (ZEVs).

The national ZEV investment plan is the first of four 30-month investment cycles, initially focusing on maximizing public access to charging infrastructure. The company will start construction in the second quarter and complete the buildout by 2019.

Charging stations promise to support the latest non-proprietary charging technology, including at least four 150 kW and 320 kW fast chargers at each highway location. The company claims some vehicles can be filled in as little as 15-20 minutes.

The highway charging sites will closely follow the US government's EV Charging Corridors, averaging 66 miles between stations and no more than 120 miles in the most remote areas.

The community-based charging sites will be a mix of Level 2 or DC Fast Chargers from 50 to 150+ kW in Boston, Chicago, Denver, Houston, Miami, New York City, Philadelphia, Portland, Raleigh, Seattle and Washington DC.

VW will have to spend a total of $2 billion supporting ZEV initiatives in the US, including an $800 million commitment dedicated to California.