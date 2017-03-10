VW to submit guilty plea for felony charges in emissions case

The DoJ has called the scandal "one of the largest corporate fraud schemes in the history of the United States."

Volkswagen is expected to submit its guilty plea today for felony charges in the diesel emissions scandal.

The move will finalize a plea deal the company reached in January with the US Department of Justice. The agreement includes three felony counts of obstruction of justice, fraud and entry of goods by false statements.

A company attorney will likely visit the US District Court in Detroit to formally sign the guilty pleas, according to Reuters.

The German automaker has agreed to pay billions in civil and criminal penalties. It will also hire an outside auditor to monitor compliance for several years.

