VW uses quantum computer for traffic flow research

Mazda to expand CX-5 production later in 2017
Mazda announced Monday that it will add production capacity for its updated CX-5 crossover at its Hofu production facility starting in November. Currently, the CX-5 is produced only in Mazda's Hiroshima Plant. Mazda says the additional capacity will "[...] help the automaker respond quickly and flexibly to growing demand for SUVs globally."
Mid-engined Aston Martin coming in 2021
Aston Martin has confirmed it's in the early stages of developing a mid-engined model aimed at the Lamborghini Huracan and the McLaren 720S. The yet-unnamed car will get a V12 engine, and it will be one of the best-looking cars the brand has ever built. http://bit.ly/2nvkdxJ
Ferrari boss wants to reinvent California T
Ferrari boss Sergio Marchionne says he's not entirely happy about the California T. The model started life as a Maserati and it doesn't feel like a true Ferrari, according to the exec. Consequently, the next-generation model will be completely re-invented. http://bit.ly/2nvoyRD
Investor injects $1.8 billion in Detroit Electric
A Chinese company named Far East Smarter Energy Group has invested $1.8 billion in Detroit Electric. The company will use the cash to launch the electric, Lotus Elise-based SP:01, and to develop a battery-powered SUV set to arrive by the end of the decade.
Next Porsche 911 could get mid-engined variant
Porsche has revealed the next generation of the 911 could go mid-engined for the first time. The mid-engined 911 RSR developed for racing has generated a considerable amount of interest among enthusiasts, so the company is considering building a street-legal variant of it.
Driven: 2017 Land Rover Discovery
"We'd encounter frozen sand on a sharp descent and simply point the steering straight ahead and pray that the rest of the truck followed. It did. Every time."<br/> http://bit.ly/2m8zELh
Porsche considering electric Macan
Porsche could introduce a battery-powered Macan as part of its electrification push, according to Reuters. Hybrid versions of the 911 and the 718 models are also possible in the medium-term future. http://reut.rs/2n6MTkF
VW, Tata to collaborate in India
Volkswagen and Tata Motors will explore ways to collaborate on the growing Indian market. Czech Republic-based Skoda will represent Volkswagen in the project. More specific details will be announced in the coming months, according to the two partners. http://bit.ly/2n6HR7P
Driven: 2017 Kia Niro
"The Niro represents part of Hyundai and Kia's assault on the Prius. And for the most part, it drives like it looks." http://bit.ly/2n6IXR3
Dodge Challenger Demon to get 757 hp?
Dodge has released yet another teaser for the upcoming Challenger Demon. It shows a menu named Performance Pages that lets the driver monitor parameters such as torque and horsepower in real-time. The clocks are set to 7:57, which suggests the Demon will pack a 757-horsepower V8. http://bit.ly/2n6LquP