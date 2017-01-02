VW-owned SEAT developing first EV?

Most Discussed
200,000 users deleted Uber
Over 200,000 users deleted the Uber application as a result of the #DeleteUber campaign on social media platforms. The campaign started after Uber turned off surge pricing to and from the JFK airport in the middle of a taxi strike to protest President Trump's visa ban. Uber CEO Travis Kalanick has since left Trump's advisory board. http://bit.ly/2jR4FT1
VW-owned SEAT to launch EV in 2019?
Volkswagen's Spain-based SEAT division will introduce its first electric car in two years, according to a new report. The model will be based on the tiny Mii, and it will use the same drivetrain as the Volkswagen e-up! Expect an 80-horsepower electric motor, and a lithium-ion battery pack that provides 93 miles of range. http://bit.ly/2l7bx3D