VW-owned SEAT developing first EV?

The Spanish brand will allegedly introduce a battery-powered version of the Mii.

Volkswagen's Spain-based SEAT division is preparing to introduce its first-ever electric model, according to a recent report.British magazine Auto Express has learned SEAT is secretly preparing a battery-powered version of the Mii (pictured), a tiny city car also known as the Volkswagen up! and the Škoda Citigo. Official specifications aren't available yet, but the connection to the up! gives us a good idea of what to expect.The electric version of the up -- known as the e-up! -- uses an electric motor that provides about 80 horsepower and 155 pound-feet of torque. An 18.7-kWh lithium-ion battery pack integrated into the floor gives the e-up! a 93-mile driving range. Clearly, it was developed primarily with city driving in mind.Volkswagen's smallest EV hits 62 mph from a stop in 14 seconds, and it goes on to a top speed that's electronically limited to 84 mph.The all-electric SEAT Mii will debut in 2019 with a €20,000 (roughly $21,500) base price. In comparison, the standard gasoline-powered model starts at €9,765 (about $10,500). In many European countries, generous incentives awarded to motorists who buy an eco-friendly car will help bring down the EV's price.The Mii EV will be the first part of SEAT's electric car offensive. It will quickly be joined by an all-new battery-powered model built on Volkswagen's modular MEB platform.