VW-owned SEAT introduces 300-hp Leon Cupra

SEAT upgrades its hot hatch with more power and new tech features.

Volkswagen's Spain-based SEAT division has introduced a new, more powerful version of the performance-oriented Leon Cupra.The most important updates are found by popping the hood. The Cupra benefits from a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 300 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque. It stands out as the most powerful series-produced model SEAT has ever offered.The hatchback model continues to come standard with front-wheel drive, but the ST-badged wagon benefits from all-wheel drive. Both body styles feature the dynamic chassis control (DCC) tech that's also found in the Golf R . However, performance specifications have not been published yet.SEAT has turned the tech dial up. The Leon Cupra now comes with a long list of electronic driving aids including traffic jam assist, lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, and pedestrian protection. It also features an electronic parking brake and a keyless ignition.Inside, passengers are treated to an eight-inch touch screen that runs a brand-new infotainment system and a wireless phone charger. Clearly, tech features are trickling down from Volkswagen to SEAT models faster than ever before.The revised SEAT Leon Cupra is on sale now across Europe, and the first deliveries are scheduled for February. It goes without saying that we won't see the Leon Cupra on this side of the pond.