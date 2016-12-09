VW's misplaced, wiped phones raise 'red flag' in FTC inquiry

Workers appear to be suspected of destroying evidence related to the TDI emissions scandal.

Federal Trade Commission officials appear to suspect Volkswagen Group employees of destroying evidence related to the TDI emissions cheat.

Investigators reportedly encountered trouble attempting to find evidence on cellphones used by many employees. No less than 23 phones were either lost or 'wiped,' according to a FTC court filing spotted by Bloomberg.

"In the context of the massive scandal at the center of this case, 23 lost or bricked phones is a bright red flag, especially when they include phones that belonged to important individuals," government attorneys wrote.

Further fueling suspicions, the FTC claims VW's designated corporate witness provided "nonsensical or evasive responses" when facing questions about intentional evidence destruction.

The FTC already participated in the $16.5 billion civil settlement related to 2.0-liter diesel engines, which account for the majority of affected vehicles in the US and abroad. Federal agencies are still involved in talks with the company to settle potential charges related to 3.0-liter diesel engines. Criminal settlements are also being pursued separately.