Wal-Mart teams up with CarSaver to sell cars in-store

  • Updated January 23, 2017, 5:31 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

The program will kick off in four U.S. cities in April.

Wal-Mart has teamed up with dealership groups to sell cars in its stores for the first time. The pilot program will kick off in April in four cities across the United States.


CarSaver will be present in 25 Wal-Mart stores, according to industry trade journal Automotive News. Shoppers will be able to select, finance, and insure a vehicle by logging on to the company's website or using a touch-screen kiosk. The service will offer new and certified used cars.

When shoppers find a car that interests them, CarSaver will connect them to a local, participating dealer located no more than 15 miles from the Wal-Mart store. The software also helps buyers get a loan, and find an insurance policy that suits their needs.

Wal-Mart shoppers in Houston, Dallas, Oklahoma City, and Phoenix will be able to buy a car in-store starting on April 1st -- no joke. The program will be expanded to other cities if it's successful, though a time frame hasn't been announced yet. However, Automotive News reports CarSaver expects to sell cars in Wal-Mart stores nationwide in two years' time.

"With the reach that Wal-Mart has, this could be a very large-scale buying program, and I think dealers are going to want to participate in it," said Tim Russi, the president of Ally's auto financing division.

  

