Wards 2017 10 Best Engines: Downsizing pays dividends

  • Updated December 12, 2016, 1:57 pm
  •         by Byron Hurd

List dominated by turbochargers and hybrid technology.

WardsAuto announced its 10 Best Engines winners for 2017 and if you're a fan of displacement, you're going to be disappointed.


Of the ten engines on the list, seven are turbocharged and three are paired to battery-electric systems. Two are returning winners. Zero have eight or more cylinders.

That's right. For the first time in its 23-year history, the Wards 10 Best list is entirely devoid of V8 engines.

"Automakers see downsizing, turbocharging and electrification as key strategies for delivering no-compromise powertrains that also are fuel efficient, and this year's list clearly affirms that strategy," said WardsAuto Senior Content Director Drew Winter in the announcement.

Boosted to the top
Truly dominating the list were turbocharged engines. While most of the winners were four-cylinders, a couple of 6-pots were recognized for delivering the power and torque expected from the large-displacement motors which were glaringly absent.

Returning for 2017 was BMW's B58 inline-six, with the nod given to the 355-horsepower implementation found in BMW's revised 2-series (specifically, the M240i). The other six-cylinder to make the cut was Infiniti's three-liter V6 (found in the updated Q50 sedan and new Q60 coupe).

Also recognized were the Ford Focus RS's 2.3L, the 1.4L mill from the Hyundai Elantra Eco, Mazda's new 2.5L turbo (CX-9), the 2.0L Mercedes-Benz unit (C300) and Volvo's Polestar-tuned 2.0L from the V60.

Electric assist
The three remaining engines were gasoline-electric hybrid units. Chevrolet's 1.5L powerplant from the updated Volt made the list (another returning winner) as did Chrysler's V6 hybrid from the Pacifica and Honda's 2.0L hybrid from the Accord.

Photo by Byron Hurd.

  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h