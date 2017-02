Wards 2017 10 Best Engines: Downsizing pays dividends

List dominated by turbochargers and hybrid technology.

WardsAuto announced its 10 Best Engines winners for 2017 and if you're a fan of displacement, you're going to be disappointed.Of the ten engines on the list, seven are turbocharged and three are paired to battery-electric systems. Two are returning winners. Zero have eight or more cylinders.That's right. For the first time in its 23-year history, the Wards 10 Best list is entirely devoid of V8 engines."Automakers see downsizing, turbocharging and electrification as key strategies for delivering no-compromise powertrains that also are fuel efficient, and this year's list clearly affirms that strategy," said WardsAuto Senior Content Director Drew Winter in the announcement Truly dominating the list were turbocharged engines. While most of the winners were four-cylinders, a couple of 6-pots were recognized for delivering the power and torque expected from the large-displacement motors which were glaringly absent.Returning for 2017 was BMW's B58 inline-six, with the nod given to the 355-horsepower implementation found in BMW's revised 2-series (specifically, the M240i). The other six-cylinder to make the cut was Infiniti's three-liter V6 (found in the updated Q50 sedan and new Q60 coupe).Also recognized were the Ford Focus RS's 2.3L, the 1.4L mill from the Hyundai Elantra Eco, Mazda's new 2.5L turbo (CX-9), the 2.0L Mercedes-Benz unit (C300) and Volvo's Polestar-tuned 2.0L from the V60.The three remaining engines were gasoline-electric hybrid units. Chevrolet's 1.5L powerplant from the updated Volt made the list (another returning winner) as did Chrysler's V6 hybrid from the Pacifica and Honda's 2.0L hybrid from the Accord.