Was China's straddling bus an elaborate scam?

Don't expect to see giant, traffic-hopping buses any time soon.

The futuristic Traffic Elevated Bus (TEB) that promised to significantly improve traffic conditions in China's phenomenally-congested cities might never reach production.Pictured above, the only functional prototype is currently sitting in a makeshift garage under a thick layer of dust, according to The Shanghaiist. It hasn't moved in months, and security guards are worried TEB executives have given up on the project for good."The managers from the company have long drifted away, and I am unable to contact them," revealed one of the guards in an interview The bus -- which some critics point out is actually a type of train because it's on tracks -- began testing on a 328-yard long stretch of public road leased from the city of Qinhuangdao in August. Many raised questions about how it could be integrated into current traffic, citing concerns about taller vehicles being unable to drive under it. However, bigger problems soon emerged.A month after the first test was conducted, several media outlets in China reported the whole project was fabricated to scam investors out of billion of yuan. Further investigation revealed construction work on the company's first factory hadn't started; in fact, it hadn't even obtained permission to develop the land. Investors soon began asking for their money back, and TEB parent company Huaying Group found itself in dire financial straits.It's still too early to tell whether the project was truly a scam, whether Huaying Group fell victim to unfounded media reports, or whether the TEB was simply an unfeasible vision of a Utopian future. However, what's becoming increasingly certain is that China's oft-hyped straddling bus won't become a reality anytime soon.Wealthy individuals who want to place their money in a futuristic transportation project aren't entirely out of luck; Hyperloop Transportation Technologies is always looking for investors to make its vision of the future of transportation a reality.