Watch the Ranger Rover Sport SVR accelerate on various surfaces [Video]

A new test shows the Range Rover Sport SVR is quick no matter the surface.

With 550 horsepower from a supercharged V8 on tap, there is no question that the Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR is quick on dry tarmac. But what about on other surfaces?

In order to prove the Rang Rover Sport SVR's performance capabilities no matter the surface, Land Rover took its super SUV to various locations across Europe to test it out on grass, gravel, snow, mud and sand. The testing was conducted on factory-equipped 21-inch all-season tires, with Land Rover's Terrain Response 2 system helping the SUV to find traction.

Despite its on-road oriented tires, the Range Rover Sport SVR was surprisingly quick on most surfaces. On grass and sand the SUV required 5.5 seconds to hit 100kph (62mph), while the rig only took 5.3 seconds to hit 100kph on gravel. In mud the SUV clawed its way to a 6.5 second 0-100kph time. As you'd expect, the SVR was slowest in snow, with the sprint from 0-100kph taking 11.3 seconds.

For reference, the Range Rover Sport SVR can run from 0-100kph in 4.7 seconds on dry tarmac.

Originally launched in 2015, the latest version of the Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR carries a base price of $111,350, but you clearly get a lot of all-condition performance for that price of entry.