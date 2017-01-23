Watch the Ranger Rover Sport SVR accelerate on various surfaces [Video]

  • Updated January 23, 2017, 9:30 am
  •         by Drew Johnson

A new test shows the Range Rover Sport SVR is quick no matter the surface.

With 550 horsepower from a supercharged V8 on tap, there is no question that the Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR is quick on dry tarmac. But what about on other surfaces?

In order to prove the Rang Rover Sport SVR's performance capabilities no matter the surface, Land Rover took its super SUV to various locations across Europe to test it out on grass, gravel, snow, mud and sand. The testing was conducted on factory-equipped 21-inch all-season tires, with Land Rover's Terrain Response 2 system helping the SUV to find traction.

Despite its on-road oriented tires, the Range Rover Sport SVR was surprisingly quick on most surfaces. On grass and sand the SUV required 5.5 seconds to hit 100kph (62mph), while the rig only took 5.3 seconds to hit 100kph on gravel. In mud the SUV clawed its way to a 6.5 second 0-100kph time. As you'd expect, the SVR was slowest in snow, with the sprint from 0-100kph taking 11.3 seconds.

For reference, the Range Rover Sport SVR can run from 0-100kph in 4.7 seconds on dry tarmac.

Get More Car Info

Originally launched in 2015, the latest version of the Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR carries a base price of $111,350, but you clearly get a lot of all-condition performance for that price of entry.

  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h