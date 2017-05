Waymo joins forces with Lyft to take on Uber

The partnership reportedly aims to accelerate the availability of autonomous vehicles to the general public.

Google's Waymo has teamed with Lyft to bring autonomous driving technology to market.The companies will collaborate on product development and test technology via collaborative pilot projects, an unnamed source recently told The New York Times Before spinning off Waymo to commercialize its self-driving car project, Google envisioned autonomous cars as the ideal technology for a driverless taxi fleet. The company later decided to team with existing automakers rather than develop its own vehicle from the ground up.Lyft has a similar vision for the future, prompting a partnership with General Motors to test a fleet of autonomous Chevrolet Bolt prototypes . The Waymo deal could help the ride-hailing company accelerate its plans."Waymo holds today's best self-driving technology, and collaborating with them will accelerate our shared vision of improving lives with the world's best transportation," a Lyft spokesperson said in a statement.The partnership represents a competitive threat to Uber, the dominant leader in the ride-hailing business. Waymo recently filed a lawsuit against Uber, accusing the company of stealing its proprietary Lidar technology.