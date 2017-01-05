Waymo joins forces with Lyft to take on Uber

Most Discussed
Amazon announces Le Mans documentary
Amazon Prime has announced a documentary about the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Named Racing is Everything, the series explores the history of the race since the first edition was held in 1923. It will air exclusively on Amazon's streaming service on June 9. http://bit.ly/2rhE2LO
This is what the 2018 Kia Stinger sounds like
A Youtuber has captured the 2018 Kia Stinger's exhaust note. The twin-turbocharged 3.3-liter V6 heard revving makes 365 horsepower and 375 pound-feet of torque. http://bit.ly/2rhi8Z8
Formula 1: the latest rankings
With 161 points, Mercedes-AMG Petronas continues to lead the Formula 1 Constructor's Championship after this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix. Ferrari is in second place with 153 points. Sebastian Vettel leads the Driver's Championship with 104 points. Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, and Kimi Raikkonen are in second, third, and fourth with 98, 63, and 49 points, respectively.
Lotus Evora upgraded with Tesla S drivetrain
A company named OnPoint Dyno and Race Service has built an electric Lotus Evora named Blue Lightning. Its 460-horsepower drivetrain comes from a Tesla Model S, and it stores electricity in a pair of battery packs sourced from the Chevrolet Volt. http://bit.ly/2qIhMOj
Hackers disturb production at British Nissan factory
Renault and Nissan were both attacked by ransom hackers. The group encrypts stolen documents and asks for about $300 to de-crypt them, according to Autocar. The hack disturbed production at Nissan's Sunderland, England, factory. Renault-Nissan is working to resolve the issue, though it's unclear if the hackers got they asked for.