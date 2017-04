Waymo opens test program to Phoenix residents

Anyone from the city can now apply to participate in Waymo's 'early rider' program.

Following many months of prototype trials, Alphabet's Waymo has finally opened its test program to the general public.The company is now inviting residents of Phoenix, Arizona to participate in its early rider program. Seats are still limited and available only via application, however anyone who is invited can access the fleet regularly."Over the course of this trial, we'll be accepting hundreds of people with diverse backgrounds and transportation needs who want to ride in and give feedback about Waymo's self-driving cars," the company said. "Rather than offering people one or two rides, the goal of this program is to give participants access to our fleet every day, at any time, to go anywhere within an area that's about twice the size of San Francisco."To accommodate hundreds of riders on a daily basis, the company is deploying another 500 autonomous Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivans, representing a six-fold increase in the test fleet."We'll learn things like where people want to go in a self-driving car, how they communicate with our vehicles, and what information and controls they want to see inside," the company added.A Waymo driver will presumably be behind the wheel during this phase of the trial, but the focus on refining the customer experience suggests the company is vying to be the first to launch a driverless ride-hailing service.