Waymo, Uber both claim wins in latest court ruling

Both Waymo and Uber claim to be satisfied with a recent court ruling in the ongoing lawsuit over Lidar technology.Waymo has sought an injunction to halt Uber's autonomous car program, arguing that the ride-hailing company is using stolen proprietary Lidar technology, however Judge William Alsup suggests Waymo has "overreached, in attempting to claim ownership over general principles and approaches in the field."The judge does apparently see merit in some of the other claims against Google's former head of autonomous car development, Anthony Levandowski, who now works for Uber and stands at the center of the legal battle. The latest ruling bars Levandowski from involvement in Uber's Lidar development."Waymo LLC has shown compelling evidence that its former star engineer, Anthony Levandowski, downloaded over 14,000 confidential files from Waymo immediately before leaving his employment there," Alsup said.The judge has also granted Waymo additional "expedited discovery" ahead of a trial and ordered Uber to return the allegedly stolen design files."Competition should be fueled by innovation in the labs and on the roads, not through unlawful actions," Waymo said in a statement. "We welcome the order to prohibit Uber's use of stolen documents containing trade secrets developed by Waymo through years of research, and to formally bar Mr Levandowski from working on the technology."Uber is "pleased with the court's ruling" that it can continue "building and utilizing all of its self-driving technology, including our innovation around Lidar."