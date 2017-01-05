Waymo, Uber both claim wins in latest court ruling

Most Discussed
First take: 2017 Chevy Colorado ZR2
"The steering has more life than one might expect, and the challenge of getting around quickly came down to more than just aiming at the right spot in the ruts and letting the wheels fall into place."
http://bit.ly/2rk7d0S
Investor-activist pressures GM to split stock
Activist and billionaire investor David Einhorn is trying to rally fellow GM shareholders to put pressure on the automaker to split its stock as a means to end what he sees as price stagnation. The Detroit Free Press reports that Einhorn wants GM to create two classes of stock--one that will reward dividend-seekers and one that will pay off better if share prices grow. http://on.freep.com/2qKqz1T
Obese motorists more likely to die in a crash
Obese drivers are 78 percent more likely to die in a car crash than motorists of normal weight. Researchers are building fatter crash test dummies to better study the link between obesity and injuries. http://bit.ly/2qIdqq3
Amazon announces Le Mans documentary
Amazon Prime has announced a documentary about the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Named Racing is Everything, the series explores the history of the race since the first edition was held in 1923. It will air exclusively on Amazon's streaming service on June 9. http://bit.ly/2rhE2LO
This is what the 2018 Kia Stinger sounds like
A Youtuber has captured the 2018 Kia Stinger's exhaust note. The twin-turbocharged 3.3-liter V6 heard revving makes 365 horsepower and 375 pound-feet of torque. http://bit.ly/2rhi8Z8
Formula 1: the latest rankings
With 161 points, Mercedes-AMG Petronas continues to lead the Formula 1 Constructor's Championship after this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix. Ferrari is in second place with 153 points. Sebastian Vettel leads the Driver's Championship with 104 points. Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, and Kimi Raikkonen are in second, third, and fourth with 98, 63, and 49 points, respectively.
Lotus Evora upgraded with Tesla S drivetrain
A company named OnPoint Dyno and Race Service has built an electric Lotus Evora named Blue Lightning. Its 460-horsepower drivetrain comes from a Tesla Model S, and it stores electricity in a pair of battery packs sourced from the Chevrolet Volt. http://bit.ly/2qIhMOj