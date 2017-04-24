Waymo: Uber hid LiDAR device from court

  • April 24, 2017, 2:50 am
  • Apr 24, 2017, 2:50 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

Uber denies the accusations.

The court battle between Google's Waymo division and Uber Technologies is heating up. Waymo has accused its rival of hiding a LiDAR device built using its technology from the court.
According to legal documents, Waymo claims former employee Anthony Levandowski illegally downloaded thousands of its files before leaving the company and founding Otto, which was later acquired by Uber Technologies for the princely sum of $680 million. Levandowski allegedly used the stolen tech to develop LiDAR technology for Uber.
"They were hiding a device which Uber only revealed to Waymo after one of its engineers was forced to admit it existed," wrote the company in a statement obtained by Bloomberg.
Uber argues it began working on LiDAR technology well before Levandowski joined its team, and the engineer was never involved in the project. Additionally, the device Waymo's lawyers are concerned about is an abandoned project that never even reached the prototype stage. It's not used in the self-driving prototypes Uber is testing across the nation.
A court recently ordered Uber to share information with Waymo as part of the on-going legal battle between the two tech giants. Uber claims Waymo was allowed to inspect and photograph the device, which proves it wasn't trying to cover it up.
Waymo has asked the court to ban Levandowski, who currently works as the head of Uber's self-driving program, from participating in the project. The court hasn't issued a ruling yet.
+READ FULL ARTICLE

Now

Audi begins taking reservations for E-Tron Quattro

Audi's Norwegian division is now taking reservations for the E-Tron Quattro, an electric crossover aimed at the Tesla Model X. Buyers can reserve Audi's upcoming battery-powered model by putting down a $2,900 deposit. So far, a reservation program for the United States hasn't been announced yet.   http://bit.ly/2oXawMl

 1m

Honda Civic Type R sets 'Ring record

The Honda Civic Type R has lapped Germany's Nurburgring track in seven minutes and 43 seconds, a new record for a front-wheel drive car. The previous record of seven minutes and 47 seconds was set by the Volkswagen GTI Clubsport S.   

 1h

Hennessey wants to build 1,500-hp Dodge Demon

American tuner Hennessey is ready to bump the Dodge Challenger Demon's output up to 1,500 horsepower. It's a work in progress, but Motor Authority reports the upgrades include upgraded headers, strengthened internal components, and a tweaked supercharger.   http://bit.ly/2oWRs0A

 2h

McLaren 570S Spider coming soon

McLaren boss Mike Flewitt has revealed a topless version of the 570S is right around the corner. It will get a power-folding hardtop, and the coupe model's 562-horsepower V8.   http://bit.ly/2oWZ8QF

 3h

Report: Uber hid LiDAR developed with Waymo tech

Google's Waymo division has accused rival Uber of hiding a LiDAR built using technology it developed. Uber says the device was an abandoned project, and it claims it has always been open about its existence.   https://bloom.bg/2oWZhn6

 4h

Genesis rules out halo model

Hyundai's Genesis brand won't build a halo model, the company has confirmed. The company's top executives believes high-performance models will decline in popularity as electric drivetrains become more widespread. Instead, design, connectivity, and interior looks will lure buyers into showrooms.   http://bit.ly/2oWTSw0

 7h

Volvo could go smaller with 20-series

Currently, Volvo's lineup includes 40-, 60-, and 90-series models. One of the company's top officials has announced a new 20-series cluster of models could slot at the very bottom of the lineup in the coming years.   http://bit.ly/2p22q38

 14h

Porsche Club China launched

Porsche Club China launched just a few days ago at the Shanghai Auto Show. The club already has more than 250 members, according to newspaper China Daily.   

 17h

Tuner gives Mazda Miata 250-hp turbo four

British tuner BBR has unleashed a turbocharged Mazda Miata with 250 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque. Offered in the United States, the hot-rodded ragtop hits 60 mph from a stop in five seconds flat. Pricing information hasn't been released yet.   http://bit.ly/2oT9uAM

 19h

Porsche to open experience center in Shanghai

Porsche is in the early stages of building an experience center in Shanghai, China. Like the existing centers in Europe and in the U.S., the facility will give current and prospective customers the ability to test new cars in a wide variety of conditions -- including on the track -- while providing them with insight into the company's history.   

 21h