Waymo: Uber hid LiDAR device from court

Uber denies the accusations.

The court battle between Google's Waymo division and Uber Technologies is heating up. Waymo has accused its rival of hiding a LiDAR device built using its technology from the court.According to legal documents, Waymo claims former employee Anthony Levandowski illegally downloaded thousands of its files before leaving the company and founding Otto, which was later acquired by Uber Technologies for the princely sum of $680 million. Levandowski allegedly used the stolen tech to develop LiDAR technology for Uber."They were hiding a device which Uber only revealed to Waymo after one of its engineers was forced to admit it existed," wrote the company in a statement obtained by Bloomberg Uber argues it began working on LiDAR technology well before Levandowski joined its team, and the engineer was never involved in the project. Additionally, the device Waymo's lawyers are concerned about is an abandoned project that never even reached the prototype stage. It's not used in the self-driving prototypes Uber is testing across the nation.A court recently ordered Uber to share information with Waymo as part of the on-going legal battle between the two tech giants. Uber claims Waymo was allowed to inspect and photograph the device, which proves it wasn't trying to cover it up.Waymo has asked the court to ban Levandowski, who currently works as the head of Uber's self-driving program, from participating in the project. The court hasn't issued a ruling yet.