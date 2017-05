Judge refers Waymo's theft allegations to U.S. authorities

After declaring a partial injunction, judge recommends criminal investigation.

Despite issuing only a partial injunction following comments that no "smoking gun" existed in Waymo's case against Uber, the presiding judge has recommended a criminal inquiry into the alleged theft of Waymo's intellectual property by the ride-hailing company's employees.Judge William Alsup has referred the case to the U.S. Attorney's office late Thursday, The Guardian reports , in addition to ordering several other actions in the ongoing civil suit--among them a partial preliminary injunction against Uber. Details of that injunction remain sealed.Alsup also denied Uber's earlier motion to move portions of the suit into arbitration , where they would have been examined out of the public eye.Waymo initially sought an injunction forcing the return of all stolen documents and the cessation of Uber's LiDAR development program, which Waymo alleges is based on its technology.Some industry observers believe Waymo's ultimate goal is to uncover a deliberate conspiracy between former Waymo employee Anthony Levandowski and an executive at Uber to steal Waymo's I.P. and disguise that theft as the work of a startup that would then be acquired by Uber.