Judge refers Waymo's theft allegations to U.S. authorities

  • May 12, 2017, 8:01 am
  • May 12, 2017, 8:01 am
  •         by Byron Hurd

After declaring a partial injunction, judge recommends criminal investigation.

Despite issuing only a partial injunction following comments that no "smoking gun" existed in Waymo's case against Uber, the presiding judge has recommended a criminal inquiry into the alleged theft of Waymo's intellectual property by the ride-hailing company's employees.
Judge William Alsup has referred the case to the U.S. Attorney's office late Thursday, The Guardian reports, in addition to ordering several other actions in the ongoing civil suit--among them a partial preliminary injunction against Uber. Details of that injunction remain sealed.

Alsup also denied Uber's earlier motion to move portions of the suit into arbitration, where they would have been examined out of the public eye.

Waymo initially sought an injunction forcing the return of all stolen documents and the cessation of Uber's LiDAR development program, which Waymo alleges is based on its technology.

Some industry observers believe Waymo's ultimate goal is to uncover a deliberate conspiracy between former Waymo employee Anthony Levandowski and an executive at Uber to steal Waymo's I.P. and disguise that theft as the work of a startup that would then be acquired by Uber.
+READ FULL ARTICLE

Now

ABC claims BMWs spontaneously combust

ABC News claims late-model BMWs are prone to catching fire while parked. BMW disagrees with the report, and states the fires can't be blamed on a defect. "We have not seen any pattern related to quality or component failure," according to the company.   

 57m

Updated Honda Fit introduced in Japan

Honda has updated the Japanese-spec Fit. The visual updates are minor, but they bring the hatchback in line with the rest of the company's lineup. The U.S.-spec model will likely get the same nip-and-tuck in the coming months.   

 1h

Lamborghini confirms gas-electric Urus, open to more hybrids

Lamborghini R&D boss Maurizio Reggiani has confirmed the upcoming Urus SUV will be offered with a gasoline-electric hybrid drivetrain. Surprisingly, he also said he's open to building a hybrid super sports car if weight and packaging issues can be overcome.   http://bit.ly/2qyTvdi

 2h

F1: Alonso gives McLaren ultimatum

Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso is giving McLaren five months to prove it can build a winning car. If nothing has changed in October, Alonso will seek a spot on another team. McLaren hasn't won a race since 2012, and its car has been plagued with reliability problems this season.   http://reut.rs/2r8jPYA

 3h

Antonio Banderas to play Ferruccio Lamborghini in new film

Spanish actor Antonio Banderas will play Lamborghini founder Ferruccio Lamborghini in an upcoming movie named "Lamborghini - The Legend." Alec Baldwin has landed a role as Enzo Ferrari, Lamborghini's arch rival.   

 4h

Spy shots show Wrangler's new, more upscale interior

Spies caught the 2018 Jeep Wrangler without any interior camo this week, giving us a look at a new, more feature-rich cabin that still preserves Jeep's legendary 4x4 capability.   http://bit.ly/2po6dvl

 17h

Ford shareholders concerned about value, investment plans

Ford faced resistance from investors in Thursday's shareholder meeting. Participants expressed displeasure regarding the company's lagging stock price, its insistence on investing in mobility rather than traditional automotive development, and the lack of face-to-face participation from executives, Automotive News reports.   http://bit.ly/2r5Qazn

 18h

Volkswagen still believes in diesel engines

Volkswagen still believes in the diesel engine. "Diesel will remain indispensable for the foreseeable future," company boss Matthias Mueller said. The company's goal is to boost the efficiency of gasoline- and diesel-powered engines by 10 to 15 percent by 2020.   http://bit.ly/2r4qovm

 20h

Porsche builds its 1 millionth 911

Porsche has just built the 1 millionth unit of its iconic 911. Amazing, more than 70 percent of all 911s ever built are still on the road.   http://bit.ly/2pnUjRT

 21h

Harley-Davidson developing electric motorcycles

Emblematic motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson has confirmed it's developing a range of electric models. The bikes are part of an ambitious product offensive, though Harley hasn't revealed when they'll hit the market.   http://bit.ly/2pn51Ix

 21h