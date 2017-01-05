Workhorse details W-15 pickup truck

The W-15 drives on electricity for 80 miles before a range extender kicks in.

A new, Ohio-based company named Workhorse has released more details about the W-15, an innovative full-size pickup truck powered by a gasoline-electric drivetrain.
The W-15's main source of power is a gasoline-burning engine that provides 460 horsepower. We still don't know how many cylinders the engine has, let alone where it comes from.

Each axle gets an electric motor. A lithium-ion battery pack provided by Panasonic gives the W-15 an 80-mile range on electricity alone. Alternatively, it can be used to power miscellaneous tools, a feature sure to come in handy in remote areas.

The 460-horsepower engine rumbles to life when the battery pack is empty. Fuel economy checks in at 32 mpg on the highway and 28 mpg in the city, meaning the W-15 is more efficient than Ram's diesel-slurping 1500 HFE.

The W-15 is certified to haul 2,200 pounds and tow 5,000 pounds. To put those figures into perspective, the aforementioned EcoDiesel hauls just 1,500 pounds, but it tows nearly 8,000.

Workhorse claims 5,000 customers have manifested an interest in buying the W-15. They'll need to be a little bit patient, because the first example isn't scheduled to roll out of the brand's Indiana factory until next year.

Motor1 reports pricing starts at $52,000 before government and local incentives are factored in.
