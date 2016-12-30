World's highest bridge opens in China

If you're scared of heights, avoid this bridge.

The world's highest bridge is officially open to traffic. The mammoth structure, which took more than three years to complete, is the height of a 200-story building.The record-setting Beipanjiang Bridge is located in south-west China, connecting the provinces of Yunnan and Guizhou. The structure crosses the Nizhu River, which is a staggering 565 meters below the bridge.Standing at 1,853 feet, the Beipanjiang Bridge is officially the world's tallest, edging out the 1,837-foot-tall Sidu River Bridge.Construction of the bridge started in 2013 and the two sides were linked in September 2016. The roadway was finished in the subsequent months and the bridge was officially opened to traffic on Thursday.The trip between the two provinces used to take about five-hours, but the four-lane bridge should cut travel time to just two-hours. Despite the massive scale of the project, the bridge was a relative bargain at a reported $150 million.