World's largest Bugatti dealer now open in Dubai

Bugatti is stepping up its game in its most important market.

Bugatti has opened the doors to its largest showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road in the center of Dubai. The new showrooms promises to be one of Bugatti's most important.Opened in conjunction with long-time sales and service partner Al Habtoor Motors, Bugatti's newest showroom covers more than 240 square meters. The new retail outlet was designed using Bugatti's latest showroom design concept, including a 4 meter reproduction of the brand's iconic grille."A location of this significance and appeal for our brand has earned a superlative showroom," said Dr. Stefan Brungs, Member of the Board of Management of Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S. responsible for Sales, Marketing, and Customer Service, on the occasion of the official inauguration of the new showroom. "Many Bugatti customers who have been the closest and most loyal ambassadors of our brand for many years live in this region."In fact, the region has accounted for more than a quarter of all Chrion orders so far, making Bugatti UAE the brand's most successful dealer.In addition to a vehicle showroom, the store includes a private area for clients to configure their Chiron. Of course, that area is furnished with pieces from the Bugatti Home Collection.