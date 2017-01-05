Most Discussed

Other Veyron 16.4 Stories

Other Bugatti Stories

© 2017 MNM Media, LLC. Privacy Policy is applicable to you. All rights reserved. About LeftLaneNews

World's largest Bugatti dealer now open in Dubai

  • May 10, 2017, 3:12 pm
  • May 10, 2017, 3:12 pm
  •         by Drew Johnson

Bugatti is stepping up its game in its most important market.

Bugatti has opened the doors to its largest showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road in the center of Dubai. The new showrooms promises to be one of Bugatti's most important.
Get More Car Info
Opened in conjunction with long-time sales and service partner Al Habtoor Motors, Bugatti's newest showroom covers more than 240 square meters. The new retail outlet was designed using Bugatti's latest showroom design concept, including a 4 meter reproduction of the brand's iconic grille.

"A location of this significance and appeal for our brand has earned a superlative showroom," said Dr. Stefan Brungs, Member of the Board of Management of Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S. responsible for Sales, Marketing, and Customer Service, on the occasion of the official inauguration of the new showroom. "Many Bugatti customers who have been the closest and most loyal ambassadors of our brand for many years live in this region."

In fact, the region has accounted for more than a quarter of all Chrion orders so far, making Bugatti UAE the brand's most successful dealer.

In addition to a vehicle showroom, the store includes a private area for clients to configure their Chiron. Of course, that area is furnished with pieces from the Bugatti Home Collection.
+READ FULL ARTICLE

Now

Bugatti goes big in Dubai

Bugatti has open its largest showroom in the UAE.   http://bit.ly/2r2HqtG

 47m

Alfa prices Stelvio SUV

The 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio can be yours for around $43,000.   http://bit.ly/2pk2HSr

 4h

Next Infiniti QX80 to keep current model's bones

The next generation of the Infiniti QX80 will ride on an evolution of the current model's architecture, according to Motor Trend. It will also use the same 5.6-liter V8, though a smaller engine option might be added later in the production run.   http://bit.ly/2r0W1pz

 4h

Daihatsu shows new Mira e:S in Japan

Daihatsu has introduced a new kei car named Mira e:S on the Japanese market. Offered with either front- or all-wheel drive, the 1,400-pound Mira e:S returns 82 mpg in the Japanese testing cycle.   

 5h

Opel Insignia wagon reports for duty

The new Opel Insignia wagon (sold as a Buick on our shores) is ready to assist fire departments across Europe. The Peugeot-owned brand explains the kitted-up wagon was designed to be used as a mobile command center.   

 6h

Rare Lamborghini Diablo GTR for sale

One of the 30 examples of the Lamborghini Diablo GTR ever built could be yours. Car number 22 is up for sale in Denmark with just over 6,000 miles on the odometer. A price hasn't been set yet.   http://bit.ly/2r0McYM

 7h

Waymo's autonomous cars log 3M miles

Waymo's autonomous test cars have crossed the three million mile mark. The program started in 2009, but the last million miles were logged in just seven months.   http://bit.ly/2r0MK0D

 8h

Mercedes gives up on certifying 2017 diesels

Mercedes-Benz has stopped trying to get its 2017 diesel-powered models certified by the EPA. It hasn't decided whether it will try again, or whether it will pull out of the diesel market altogether.   http://bit.ly/2r0BYrd

 9h

Hyundai Kona spied camo-free

Amateur spy shots taken in Portugal have prematurely revealed Hyundai's Kona crossover. The hatchback-on-stilts will make its official debut in the coming weeks, but we don't know whether it's coming to America yet.   http://bit.ly/2r0TGLj

 10h

BMW to boost production capacity

BMW will boost its annual production capacity to three million units by 2020, according to a German newspaper. The brand is embarking on a model offensive, and it plans on launching no less than 25 new models by 2021.   http://bit.ly/2piNCAy

 11h