Maserati recalls Levante to address engine software bug

  • Updated March 22, 2017, 9:04 am
  •         by Justin King

At slow speeds, the engine may unexpectedly shut off or the engine may shift into neutral.

Maserati has issued a recall for around 3,300 Levante crossovers sold in the US market.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles received the first complaint from China in October. The customer claimed the transmission shifted into neutral during deceleration in heavy traffic at low engine rpm.

The company performed "extensive tests" for three weeks to replicate the issue, eventually tracing it to a software bug.

"Specifically, if the vehicle is being operated at speeds of approximately 2 miles per hour (low engine RPM), which can be encountered during heavy stop and go (bumper to bumper) traffic conditions, the transmission may shift into neutral or possibly have an engine shut down condition, thereby increasing the risk of a vehicle crash," the company warns.

The fleet will receive a software update to prevent such behavior.

