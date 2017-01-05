Kia's 2019 K900 breaks cover

Most Discussed
Chevrolet Corvette eligible for 10% discount in May
In a bid to boost sales, Chevrolet has announced it's offering 10 percent off of the MSRP of all 2017 Corvette models. The deal -- which lowers the 'Vette's base price to about $50,000 -- is only valid during May.
Ford lays off 130 workers at Ohio truck plant
Citing falling demand, Ford has temporarily laid off 130 workers at the factory that builds the F-650 and F-750 trucks. A spokeswoman told The Detroit News that the workers will come back to work in the fall when production of redesigned models begins. http://detne.ws/2qCytKl
Next Renault Megane RS to debut on May 26?
The next-generation Renault Megane RS will make its debut on May 26, according to sources familiar with Renault's plans. Aimed at the Golf R, the hottest Megane yet will debut during this year's Monaco Grand Prix. http://bit.ly/2qLtCUD
Shaq buys Ford F-650
Retired basketball star Shaquille O'Neil has purchased a "Shaq-sized" Ford F-650 to use as a daily driver. In a video posted on Twitter, the 7'1" athlete thanked Ford for building big trucks for big guys. http://bit.ly/2qLLluP
Tesla Model Y getting new platform
Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk has revealed new details about the Model Y crossover. He confirmed the compact model will get the Model X's falcon doors, which is hardly a surprise, while also announcing it will ride on a brand-new platform. Production is tentatively scheduled to begin in 2019. http://bit.ly/2qCzDWd
Corvette Grand Sport to set the pace for 101st Indy 500
This is the Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport pace car for the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500. The Corvette has paced the Indy 500 more than any other car; this will be its 14th appearance (and the 28th for Chevy).
Mad Money's Cramer: 'You have to be on drugs to understand Tesla'
CNBC's Jim Cramer took a shot at Tesla during a Mad Money segment this week where he criticized the company's business model, honing in on CEO Elon Musk's leadership tactics. "If you're an analyst, I think the only way to handle an Elon Musk conference call is to take some mind-altering drugs," Cramer said.http://cnb.cx/2qHUXad
Tesla to open body repair shops
The first Tesla-owned body repair shops will be open for business before the end of the year, the company has announced. The company hasn't disclosed how many shops it will inaugurate or where they'll be located. However, it also plans on expanding the network of certified third-party body repair shops.
Porsche 911 GT3 hits the 'Ring
The updated Porsche 911 GT3 lapped the Nurburgring track in seven minutes and 12 seconds. It's a full 12 seconds faster than the outgoing model.