Nissan recalls Altima to fix door-latch cable routing

  • Updated February 3, 2017, 11:14 am
  •         by Justin King
"Lowering a rear window may inadvertently cause that door to unlatch and open," the company warns. The campaign affects 341,000 vehicles from the 2015-2017 model years.

Now

Chevrolet Corvette eligible for 10% discount in May

In a bid to boost sales, Chevrolet has announced it's offering 10 percent off of the MSRP of all 2017 Corvette models. The deal -- which lowers the 'Vette's base price to about $50,000 -- is only valid during May.   

 10h

Ford lays off 130 workers at Ohio truck plant

Citing falling demand, Ford has temporarily laid off 130 workers at the factory that builds the F-650 and F-750 trucks. A spokeswoman told The Detroit News that the workers will come back to work in the fall when production of redesigned models begins.   http://detne.ws/2qCytKl

 12h

Shaq buys Ford F-650

Retired basketball star Shaquille O'Neil has purchased a "Shaq-sized" Ford F-650 to use as a daily driver. In a video posted on Twitter, the 7'1" athlete thanked Ford for building big trucks for big guys.   http://bit.ly/2qLLluP

 1d

Tesla Model Y getting new platform

Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk has revealed new details about the Model Y crossover. He confirmed the compact model will get the Model X's falcon doors, which is hardly a surprise, while also announcing it will ride on a brand-new platform. Production is tentatively scheduled to begin in 2019.   http://bit.ly/2qCzDWd

 1d

Corvette Grand Sport to set the pace for 101st Indy 500

This is the Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport pace car for the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500. The Corvette has paced the Indy 500 more than any other car; this will be its 14th appearance (and the 28th for Chevy).   

 2d

Tesla to open body repair shops

The first Tesla-owned body repair shops will be open for business before the end of the year, the company has announced. The company hasn't disclosed how many shops it will inaugurate or where they'll be located. However, it also plans on expanding the network of certified third-party body repair shops.   

 2d

Porsche 911 GT3 hits the 'Ring

The updated Porsche 911 GT3 lapped the Nurburgring track in seven minutes and 12 seconds. It's a full 12 seconds faster than the outgoing model.   

 2d