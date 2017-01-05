2018 Ford Mustang Bullitt leaked?

  • Updated February 6, 2017, 3:33 am
  •         by Ronan Glon
Ford could resurrect the Bullitt nameplate for a limited-edition version of the 2018 Mustang. A video posted by The Rock briefly shows a dark green sixth-gen Mustang with black Torq Thrust-style 5-spoke wheels. http://bit.ly/2jTzZ3f

Now

Daihatsu shows new Mira e:S in Japan

Daihatsu has introduced a new kei car named Mira e:S on the Japanese market. Offered with either front- or all-wheel drive, the 1,400-pound Mira e:S returns 82 mpg in the Japanese testing cycle.   

 3h

Opel Insignia wagon reports for duty

The new Opel Insignia wagon (sold as a Buick on our shores) is ready to assist fire departments across Europe. The Peugeot-owned brand explains the kitted-up wagon was designed to be used as a mobile command center.   

 4h

Hyundai Kona spied camo-free

Amateur spy shots taken in Portugal have prematurely revealed Hyundai's Kona crossover. The hatchback-on-stilts will make its official debut in the coming weeks, but we don't know whether it's coming to America yet.   http://bit.ly/2r0TGLj

 8h

BMW to boost production capacity

BMW will boost its annual production capacity to three million units by 2020, according to a German newspaper. The brand is embarking on a model offensive, and it plans on launching no less than 25 new models by 2021.   http://bit.ly/2piNCAy

 9h

Pininfarina, Iran Khodro sign development deal

Italian design house Pininfarina has agreed to develop a modular car platform for Iran Khodro, the biggest Iranian automaker. "The agreement with Iran Khodro represents another important step in the growth strategy of Pininfarina on markets of the new Silk Road and the Middle East," said Pininfarina CEO Silvio Pietro Angori.   http://bit.ly/2piTASc

 10h