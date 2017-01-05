Nine Chevrolet models get Redline treatment

  • Updated February 9, 2017, 4:45 am
  •         by Ronan Glon
Chevrolet is rolling out Redline versions of nine of its models.  The package adds black wheels with red accents, black emblems, and a blacked-out grille, among other details.  Available now, it's availalbe on the Cruze, Malibu, Camaro, Trax, Equinox, Traverse, Colorado, and Silverado.

Now

Two cars get zero stars in Latin NCAP test

The Chevrolet Onix and the Kia Rio Sedan have both received a zero-star crash test rating in Latin America. Notably, the Rio Sedan still doesn't come standard with airbags and ABS.   

 6h

Lease returns to flood used market

Low-mileage, late-model vehicles are about to flood used car dealerships thanks to recent years of record high new-car sales. Reuters reports that as many as 12 million leased vehicles will be returned by the end of 2019--good news for used-car dealers; bad news for automakers who want to brand-new cars into the hands of consumers.   http://reut.rs/2qAuaji

 1d

Hyundai and Kia recalls validate Korean whistleblower

South Korean officials have ordered a recall of several Hyundai and Kia models due to faulty parking brake light wiring, Reuters reports. The recall validates claims made by a former-employee-turned-whistleblower who initially reported the defect. Government officials are now investigating the company for a potential cover-up.   http://reut.rs/2r9somi

 1d

Million-plus-dollar Koenigsegg hypercar crashes during test

A Koenigsegg Agera RS bound for a United States customer crashed during its shakedown testing in Trollhattan, Sweden, yesterday. Koenigsegg released a statement confirming the crash and subsequent hospitalization of the driver and passenger (both of whom were treated and released). The boutique builder believes the 1,100-plus-horsepower hypercar is fundamentally salvageable.   http://bit.ly/2raaX52

 1d

Lamborghini Urus to get 650 horsepower

Maurizio Reggiani, the head of Lamborghini's research and development department, has shed insight into the upcoming Urus SUV. At launch, the first high-riding Raging Bull of the 21st century will get a twin-turbocharged V8 engine rated at approximately 650 horsepower.   http://bit.ly/2qyTvdi

 1d

BMW launches wireless charger for 530e

BMW has introduced a wireless charger for the 530e plug-in hybrid. Designed to be used inside or outside, it tops up the 9.2-kWh battery pack in about three and a half hours.   

 1d