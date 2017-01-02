Dodge Viper sold out

Most Discussed
© 2017 MNM Media, LLC. Privacy Policy is applicable to you. All rights reserved. About LeftLaneNews
Now
DS 7 Crossback spied camo-free
Amateur spy shots have given us an early look at the DS 7 Crossback. Essentially a re-skinned Peugeot 3008, the French brand's next crossover will debut during the Geneva Auto Show. http://bit.ly/2ln1pUl
Ford invests $1 billion into AI startup
Ford on Friday announced it has acquired a majority stake in the artificial intelligence startup Argo AI for $1 billion. Founded by two senior engineers from Google and Uber--both of whom were previously at Carnegie Mellon's robotics institute-- the startup plans to use its expertise in AI to develop software for self-driving vehicles. As the largest investment a traditional auto manufacturer has made in self-driving technology, it would value Argo at over $1 billion. The founders of Argo AI, who previously worked at Carnegie Mellon's robotics institute said that the company will remain in Pittsburgh and largely independent. http://bit.ly/2lu7M8H
Mopar builds pair of limited-edition customized Challengers
Limited to just 160 units in two different color themes, each model celebrates Mopar's 80th anniversary. http://bit.ly/2lschQY
Alfa Romeo rules out Giulia wagon
Alfa Romeo won't turn the Giulia into a station wagon. The company considered returning to the wagon segment, but executives are afraid a long-roof would overlap with the Stelvio crossover. http://bit.ly/2lqY3jk