Dodge Viper sold out

  • Updated February 11, 2017, 4:58 am
  •         by Ronan Glon
The Dodge Viper is sold out, according to FCA design boss Ralph Gilles.  Production is scheduled to end on August 31, and a successor isn't in the works. 

Now

DS 7 Crossback spied camo-free

Amateur spy shots have given us an early look at the DS 7 Crossback. Essentially a re-skinned Peugeot 3008, the French brand's next crossover will debut during the Geneva Auto Show.    http://bit.ly/2ln1pUl

 4h

Ford invests $1 billion into AI startup

Ford on Friday announced it has acquired a majority stake in the artificial intelligence startup Argo AI for $1 billion. Founded by two senior engineers from Google and Uber--both of whom were previously at Carnegie Mellon's robotics institute-- the startup plans to use its expertise in AI to develop software for self-driving vehicles. As the largest investment a traditional auto manufacturer has made in self-driving technology, it would value Argo at over $1 billion. The founders of Argo AI, who previously worked at Carnegie Mellon's robotics institute said that the company will remain in Pittsburgh and largely independent.   http://bit.ly/2lu7M8H

 12h

Dodge Charger Pursuit detects sneak attacks

Officers can now check their 'six,' thanks to a new Officer Protection Package that uses rear-facing camera and radar sensors.   

 16h

Mopar builds pair of limited-edition customized Challengers

Limited to just 160 units in two different color themes, each model celebrates Mopar's 80th anniversary.   http://bit.ly/2lschQY

 21h

Alfa Romeo rules out Giulia wagon

Alfa Romeo won't turn the Giulia into a station wagon. The company considered returning to the wagon segment, but executives are afraid a long-roof would overlap with the Stelvio crossover.    http://bit.ly/2lqY3jk

 1d