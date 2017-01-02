Chevrolet Cruze diesel gets EPA ratings

  • Updated February 13, 2017, 7:20 am
  •         by Ronan Glon
The EPA has released fuel economy information for the Chevrolet Cruze diesel. It returns 52 mpg on the highway, and it can travel for 702 miles on a single tank of fuel.

Audi to introduce RS Q8 concept in Geneva?

Audi will allegedly introduce a concept named RS Q8 at the Geneva Auto Show. The model will be a hot-rodded variant of the Q8 concept shown last month in Detroit, and it will preview Audi's answer to the BMW X6 M.   

 4h

Electric Ford Focus gets longer range in Europe

Ford has upgraded the Euro-spec Focus Electric. The model gets the same 33-kWh battery pack as its U.S.-spec counterpart, and it now offers up to 140 miles of range.   http://bit.ly/2kJG3zc

 4h

Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet unveiled

Mercedes-Maybach has introduced the G650 Landaulet, its very first SUV. It's a stretched, topless version of the G-Class with S-Class rear seats and a twin-turbocharged V12 engine. Production will be limited to 99 examples.   http://bit.ly/2lHkRIH

 5h