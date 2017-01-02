Chevrolet Cruze diesel gets EPA ratings

Most Discussed
Electric Ford Focus gets longer range in Europe
Ford has upgraded the Euro-spec Focus Electric. The model gets the same 33-kWh battery pack as its U.S.-spec counterpart, and it now offers up to 140 miles of range. http://bit.ly/2kJG3zc
Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet unveiled
Mercedes-Maybach has introduced the G650 Landaulet, its very first SUV. It's a stretched, topless version of the G-Class with S-Class rear seats and a twin-turbocharged V12 engine. Production will be limited to 99 examples. http://bit.ly/2lHkRIH