Robots could force a universal income

British entrepreneur moving forward with rugged 4x4

The boss of British company Ineos is moving forward with development of a rugged, no-nonsense 4x4 inspired by the now-defunct Land Rover Defender. The model won't be a Defender look-alike, and it could offer an all-electric drivetrain; nothing has been ruled out yet. Ineos hopes to start deliveries in about three years' time. http://bit.ly/2kFtoL9