Dubai tests autonomous drone taxi

  • Updated February 14, 2017, 3:41 pm
  •         by Justin King
The single-passenger Ehang 184 can allegedly fly at speeds up to 60 mph and reach up to 1,000 feet in altitude, but flights are limited to short runs of 30 minutes or less.

