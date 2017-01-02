Dubai tests autonomous drone taxi

Most Discussed
Pagani shows Huayra Roadster
Aside from the open top, the Roadster has received unique taillights and a new rear diffuser. http://bit.ly/2kPXaiS
Robots could force a universal income
Elon Musk, founder of Tesla, says that the rise of automation could force the government to offer a universal income. http://bit.ly/2kGIgZN
Peugeot-Citroen to merge with Opel?
Rumors indicate PSA Peugeot-Citroen could merge with General Motors' Germany-based Opel division. A deal could be announced in the coming days, according to Reuters. http://reut.rs/2kFJvbm
Lexus to show LS hybrid in Geneva
Lexus will introduce a hybrid version of the brand-new LS at the Geneva Auto Show. The sedan is expected to use the same gasoline-electric drivetrain as the LC 500h, meaning it will consist of a 3.5-liter V6 and an electric motor. http://bit.ly/2kOmGVA
British entrepreneur moving forward with rugged 4x4
The boss of British company Ineos is moving forward with development of a rugged, no-nonsense 4x4 inspired by the now-defunct Land Rover Defender. The model won't be a Defender look-alike, and it could offer an all-electric drivetrain; nothing has been ruled out yet. Ineos hopes to start deliveries in about three years' time. http://bit.ly/2kFtoL9
2018 Ford Expedition to get 400 horsepower?
Ford's Canadian division might have leaked performance specifications for the 2018 Expedition. The company's website briefly stated the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 delivers 400 horsepower and 480 pound-feet of torque. The page was quickly taken down. http://bit.ly/2kO4488
Smart to sell only EVs in the United States?
Daimler's smart brand has decided to sell only electric cars in the United States, according to a recent report. The gasoline-powered fortwo will leave our shores after the 2017 model year, but it will carry on in Europe and other global markets. http://bit.ly/2lKGd7N
Volvo prices all-new V90 wagon
Volvo's V90 wagon will carry a base price of just under $51,000 with destination. It's available for order now. http://bit.ly/2lJhb8W